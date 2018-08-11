Rafael Benítez says Newcastle 'deserved more' after Tottenham Hotspur defeat

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benítez was upbeat in his post-match interviews after his side lost their opening fixture at home to Tottenham Hotspur, believing his side showed enough to warrant a point.

The game was a closely contested despite Spurs having the majority of possession, with Newcaslte threatening on the counter attack and had a few chances to get themselves a point.

Newcastle 'showed good fight'

Benítez talked highly of his team and how they played today, telling Sky Sports he though his side "deserved more."

"The team worked hard against a very good side," the Spaniard continued. "We conceded and reacted well, and then went a goal behind again and showed good fight."

Benítez was looking to take as many positives as he could from a disapointing defeat where many thought the Magpies created enough clear cut chances to get something from the game.

"At least we were there and fighting," he said, clearly feeling his side were not outclassed against one of the best sides in England. "You could feel the fans had belief that we could do something. It was a pity."





Benítez trying to keep everyone together

Before the match 2,000 Newcastle fans held a peaceful protest against owner Mike Ashley outside one of his Sports Direct stores in Newcastle.

Benítez, trying to be the peacekeeper between the Geordies and the board, hinted that he would rather have the fans fully focus on the team and get behind them, instead of thinking of protests against the owner.

This was evident when he told BBC Newcastle that "they know we cannot waste energy and we need all this feel-good factor during the games. My idea is try to keep everybody behind the team."

He had a balanced view on the whole game as he said: "We deserved at least a draw, we were fighting until the end and had chances in the second-half."

"There were a lot of positives to see the team fighting," he continued. "We made some mistakes and you have to give credit to the other team. We reacted well and never gave up."