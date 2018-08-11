Toppserien week 13 review: Arna-Bjørnar hit Trondheims-Ørn for six

AB were the big winners when Toppserien returned from its summer break, putting six past TØ as LSK continued their sprint for the title win a win over VIF as fellow Osloites, Røa slipped up at home to Klepp and Kolbotn were held by Sandviken. All the action was based around the capital with Lyn grabbing a draw against Avaldsnes and Stabæk getting the better of Grand.

Sat in a relegation play-off position, Lyn picked up a vital point against a struggling Avaldsnes side as both looked to take a clearer step away from Grand at the foot of the table. With their noses ahead 24 minutes in thanks to an inch-perfect Anna Jøsendal effort that slipped in just off of the inside of the upright, Avaldsnes looked on track to pick up their fifth win of the season. However, a well-worked corner found Linn Huseby free in the box, the teenage attacker connecting perfectly to spin the ball into the bottom corner and give the hosts a hope in the match.

Jamia Fields’s diving header saw the Rogaland team regain the advantage ten minutes after the break, a clumsy foul in the box enough to bring Lyn back into the match 20 minutes later. Already off of the mark for the day, Huesby took her tally for the season to five with a confidently struck penalty, picking out Oda Bogstad’s bottom corner.

Having come off of the pace in recent matches, Sandviken stretched their winless run to three as they fought back to claim a draw at the Sofiemyr Stadion. A floated ball from 45-yards had Nora Gjøen fooled, the young ‘keeper off of her line to claim but second to it as Karina Sævik slipped beyond the defence and eased the ball home with her head. Gifted the chance to equalise after the break from the spot, Ajara Nchout failed to get the better of Aurora Mikalsen, the 22-year-old stopper with a firm hand to lift the shot over the bar. Responsible for just under a third of Sandviken’s goals this season, Nchout redeemed herself ten minutes from time with a lashed effort into the roof of the net to grab a late point.

Looking for the breakthrough from the off, the Tractor Girls took the lead inside of 20 minutes when Elisabeth Terland expertly picked out the bottom right corner from over 20-yards, slipping the ball just beyond the reach of Maren Jakobsen. The lone goal enough to see Klepp return home with all three points, doing their best to keep check with a blistering LSK team at the top of the table.

Getting the job done in nine second half minutes, LSK stretched their winning run with a derby win over a familiar Vålerenga side. Kept busy throughout Guro Pettersen was finally bested after the break, Ingrid Kvernvolden’s thumping header catching her wrong footed as she failed to make it across goal in time. With her fifth goal of the season, Emilie Haavi gave the champions a cushion soon after, whipping a 19-yard free kick around the wall and into the top left corner.

Continuing their resurgent rise, De Blaa claimed their third win in four matches, deepening Grand’s relegation worries. Having sliced a shot against the woodwork in the first half, Melissa Bjånesøy made sure of breaking the deadlock when she was in at the start of the second half, burying the ball beyond Siiri Välimaa. The team in control all match, the hosts didn’t wrap up the victory until the dying moments when Rebecca Mykland slotted Synne Jensen’s lay-off home.

Out of sight half an hour in at home to Trondheims, Arna-Bjørnar came steaming out of the blocks for the second half of the season, Amalie Eikeland’s opener 12 minutes in, the start of a long afternoon for the visitors at the Arna Idrettspark.

A neat one-two with Maria Brochmann saw Eikeland slip into the box and unleash a curled effort that slipped over Kristine Nøstmo and into the waiting net. Not content with just an assist, Brochmann had her goal two minutes later, volleying home as she ran unmarked across the box. Taking her tally to eight for the year, Brochmann added a third seven minutes later, again left with too much space, the 25-year-old streaked into the box with the ball on her toe to leave the net ripping once more. Vilde Bøe Risa took the match to the point of no return six minutes later, a low effort dispatched as she slipped to the turf enough to leave Nøstmo picking the ball out of her net for the fourth time.

Grabbing her fifth of the season, 19-year-old Emilie Nautnes furthered the lead early in the second half, sending the ball home after having received it square in the box with both goalkeeper and defence pulled out of position. Elen Melhus clawed one back for the visitors, denying Mackenzie Arnold a clean sheet as she flicked a deep ball over the Australian’s shoulder. Reopening the gap to five, the hosts struck a sixth and final time when Cecilie Kvamme mopped up the scraps, poking the ball home after an initial save from Nøstmo.