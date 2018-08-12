Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Score Stream Commentary in the Premier League 2018/19

Manchester City substitutes: Bravo, Kompany, De Bruyne, Sané, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden.

Arsenal substitutes: Leno, Holding, Lichtsteiner, Elneny, Torreira, Iwobi, Lacazette.

Manchester City starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Gündogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Agüero.

Arsenal starting XI: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ramsay, Özil, Aubameyang.

The team news from the Emirates is in. Stay tuned as we bring it to you next!

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 3:00BST but before that, stay with us as our build-up to the game continues.

Predicted Arsenal lineup: (4-2-3-1) Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Mustafi, Bellerin; Torreira, Ramsey; Lacazette, Ozil, Mkhitaryan; Aubameyang.

Predicted Manchester City lineup: (4-3-3) Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Bernardo; Mahrez, Aguero, Sane.

Guardiola is likely to name a team similar to the one that defeated Chelsea 2-0 last weekend in the Community Shield match at Wembley. It means that David Silva is likely to only get a place on the bench, delaying his 250th league outing for City, while Eliaquim Mangala and Danillo will both miss the game due to injury.

In terms of team news for the game, Aaron Ramsey, who suffered a calf injury sustained during pre-season is a doubt but is likely to be fit for the game. Emery though will be without Nacho Monreal and Saed Kolasinac due to injury so it could mean that Ainsley Maitland-Niles could play at left back once again for the Gunners like he did on a number of occasions last season. New signings, Bernd Leno and Lucas Torriera are also likely to make their Premier League debuts against the defending champions.

The last time these two sides faced each other at the Emirates, City ran out comfrotable 3-0 winners back in March. The goals that day was scored by Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane. The Gunners will be hoping to put up a much better fight though this time round.

City come into this season on the back of a record breaking season last year which seen them finish with 100 points which saw them win the title by a huge 19 points.

It couldn't be a much harder game though for the Gunners as they come up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side who will be aiming to retain the title and become the first club to do so since Manchester United completed that feat in 2009.

Emery has yet to taste victory over a Guardiola side as on ten previous occasions, it has been Guardiola's team who have came on on top, so it will be interesting to see if that continues this weekend.

Emery will be looking to get the Gunners back on track in the Premier League as they finished sixth in the table last season, once again failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

It will be an interesting time for the Gunners as for the first time in 22 years in the Premier League they will no longer be getting instructions from Arsène Wenger, who announced his departure from the club at the end of last season.

Whilst the World Cup was an entertaining event for the close season, the Gunners were excitingly busy behind the scenes as Unai Emery begins his managerial tenure in north London following his decision to depart Paris Saint-Germain.

The Premier League is finally back and what a match to finish the first round of fixtues as the Gunners, under new manager Unai Emery, get their campaign underway against defending champions Manchester City.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at the Emirates Stadium between Arsenal and Manchester City. Kick-off at the Emirates is set for 4:00BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.