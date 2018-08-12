Liverpool 4-0 West Ham United Live Premier League Commentary: Reds go top with a convincing victory over deflated Hammers

15:23. It finishes 4-0 to the hosts, and it's an deserved victory for

Full-Time: Liverpool 4-0 West Ham United

90+3 Henderson looks to give Shaqiri his chance to get off the mark for Liverpool as he takes the captains pass around Fabianski before being flagged for offside in what looks to be the final action of this game.

90' There will be a final three minutes added-time at Anfield.

88' After impressing Klopp throughout the summer and convincing the German manager he wants to stay at Anfield, Sturridge is really showing the quality of a few seasons ago. Could this be the return of one of England's most promising strikers?

87' GOOOOOAAAALLLL - What an immediate impact. Sturridge scores with his first touch of the game as Milner whips a corner to the back post where the substitute lies unmarked before tapping home to get his account off for the season.

86' Substitution for Liverpool. Huge reception from the home fans as Salah is taken off for Daniel Sturridge who looks to impress after firing three goals in pre-season.

85' Shaqiri gets his first touch of the game as he passes to Salah who slots in Keita who looks to shoot before being brought down. Potentially just outside the box but the referee is ahving none of it and waves any potential foul away.

81' Substitution for Liverpool. Sadio Mane will not be getting his hat-trick as he is brought off for Xherdan Shaqiri who makes his Liverpool debut.

80' Huge cheers from the Anfield crowd after an interruption on the pitch see's a young kid approach Mo Salah before the mesmerised young man is hugged by his hero before being escorted from the pitch.

77' Naby Keita has had a blinder today, although, James Milner has been utterly irreplaceable in that midfield three. A big contender for man-of-the-match.

72' Liverpool are dominating possession and West Ham just seem to have shut-up-shop to avoid humiliation. A string of Reds passes eventually falls to Wijnaldum who looks to join the scoresheet. However, his effort flies over the bar.

68' Substitution for Liverpool. Roberto Firmino is brought off as Liverpool's club captain Jordan Henderson enters the field.

67' Substitution for West Ham. Andriy Yarmolenko makes his debut with around 25 minutes to go. Marko Arnautovic makes way.

67' Liverpool win another corner after Alexander-Arnold continues to thrive down that right-hand side thundering a low cross towards West Ham's goal before it's cleared for a corner.

64' Milner takes the free-kick and fires straight into the lower area of Mark Noble who hits the grown in agonizing pain. The rebound falls to Salah who forces a shot that is blocked before Taylor blows his whistle to treat the injured Noble.

63' Liverpool win a free-kick in a dangerous position just outside the box after Mane is brought down by Balbuena

61' Substitution for West Ham. Felipe Anderson makes way for Javier Hernandez

55' Disappointing from West Ham to concede after beginning to bring themselves back into the game with the majority of second-half possession. Unlucky with the offside decision, but once again the Hammers switched off to allow Liverpool time and space to attack.

52' Mane bags himself a brace despite maybe appearing offside. Roberto Firmino places the ball into the Reds new no.10 just inside the box before Mane strikes a fierce effort low and hard into the bottom right-hand corner comfortably beating Fabianski.

52' GOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLL Liverpool get a third, and it's Mane again!

51' Antonio picks up a booking for a foul.

49' Chance for West Ham. Snodgrass immediately into action after firing a corner onto the head of Anderson who flicks towards the back post and into the path of Ogbonna who can't position himself before firing over. Liverpool left sleeping at the back.

45' West Ham kick-off to fire this second-half into action.

HT - 2-0. Substitution for West Ham. Robert Snodgrass comes on for Declan Rice.

HT - 2-0. The moment last season's Golden Boot winner Salah bagged his first of the season.

HT - Liverpool 2-0 West Ham United. Liverpool have been breathtaking this opening 45 minute period. Deservedly two-up, and West Ham will be grateful the scoreline stands at just that. Two members of the 'fab three' already on the scoresheet as both Salah and Mane open their Premier LEague accounts for the season.

45+1' Another stunning Liverpool move! Robertson fires over a cross that looks to be going out of play. However, Milner incredibly reacts to meet the cross and pulls it back towards goal and Mane is in the perfect position to slot the second goal home. Right on half-time as well!

45+1' GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL What a perfect time to score! Liverpool double their advantage as another member of the front-three gets on the scoresheet as Mane gets his first of the season.

45' There will be a minimum of one minute added time at Anfield this first-half.

42' Despite him being the Reds biggest signing this summer, Alisson has had fairly little to do this first-half. Some impressive kicking and one smart save. However, Liverpool will be kicking themselves to only be going in at half-time just the one up

37' This game should be out of sight already. Once again Salah finds himself free in the box but another shot is saved by Fabianski!

36' Another chance for the hosts. Milner controls the ball effortlessly in the West Ham box before finding Mane, the Sengalise forward whips a right-footed cross that finds the head of Salah, but his header falls straight into the path of Fabianski.

31' Penalty appeal for Liverpool. Salah is let loose again forward up the pitch being tracked by Ogbonna before the ball paries up and looks to hit the defenders arm. However, Taylor is having none of it and waves the penalty shout away correctly.

30' A huge moment of controversy, as Liverpool look to counter when Wijnaldum picks up the ball at the edge of the box before being tackled by referee Anthony Taylor.

26' The first real chance for West Ham. Ogbonna plays through a darting Arnautovic who tries to shrug off Joe Gomez before firing his effort at goal, forcing Alisson into the first save of his game who palms it away for a corner. It was the Brazilians first save in Premier League football.

25' Keita looks like he has been playing at Anfield for years. The Guinean midfielder playing with oozes of swagger with the ball glued to his feet in the West Ham box before the ball falls into the path of Wijnaldum who fires wide.

23' Alexander-Arnold steps up and the 19-year-old whips an effort towards the top corner, but Fabianski rises up and saves to deny the young teenager.

22' Liverpool smell blood and are looking for a second. Firmino picks up the ball from 25 yards out before drawing a foul from the Hammers skipper Mark Noble.

19' A truly brilliant goal from the hosts that starts from the back. Alexander Arnold finds debutant Naby Keita who drives forward before slotting through Andy Robertson, the Scotsman with a brilliant run whips it across to that man Salah who was never going to miss and slides it into the empty net.

19' GOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLL Liverpool are 1-0 up and Mohamed Salah is already off the mark with the opening goal!

17' SO CLOSE! That man again Milner putting the ball on a plate for the front three with a beautiful whipped pass that just eludes the front-three and goes out of play.

16' Again, Mane looks threatening as he cuts in from the left before letting fire a shot that is blocked.

13' A West Ham corner is cleared by Liverpool and the front-three spring into life on the counter-attack, Salah driving at the Hammers defence before letting loose Mane who looks through on goal before Anderson recovers tremendously to force a tackle.

10' James Milner has been a Premier League heavyweight for many years and it's promising to see the Englishman begin his seventeenth domestic season emulating the famous Terry Butcher covering the pitch wearing a head bandage to protect his stitches.

7' Salah and Firmino link up for the first time this game. The Egyptian plays a clever soft pass into the path of his Brazilian teammate but Antonio does well to recover and make a tackle.

6' Fabianski is forced to make a save after some intricate passing from the hosts finds Alexander-Arnold down the right flank. The Englishman lets fly a well-whipped cross but the West Ham keeper comes flying out to punch clear

4' Liverpool have begun early on with one intent. Attack, attack, attack!

2' Anderson and Masuaka link up down the left-hand side for the Hammers and force the young Alexander-Arnold into action and the young lad makes a smart tackle and forces a goal-kick.

1' And we are live and underway!

13:29. "You'll Never Walk Alone" roars around Anfield for the first time domestically this season with the Anfield faithful beginning to believe they can really challenge for the top prize this season.

13:26. Here we go. The teams are walking out the tunnel to kick-off yet another Premier League fixture on this dramatic opening weekend. Who will emerge victorious? Or will the spoils be shared?

13:24. Manuel Pellegrini will be an unpopular sight for Liverpool supporters. The former Manchester City boss was the man that clinched the title from the Reds grasp four years ago when the Premier League title famously went down to the wire during the 2013/14 season

13:16. Jürgen Klopp has had his say on his opening weekend starting eleven, insisting to Sky Sports: "Alisson has to play his game. We have worked together for two weeks - that’s not the world but it’s ok. Naby was here for all six weeks of the pre-season, like Fabinho. Shaqiri came later. Both are in the squad, that’s very important for us. Usually in the past, I think I always played with the team of last year at the beginning of the season but Hendo came back a bit late and stuff like that, so it makes sense. And they played really well together in midfield, for example against Napoli. Gini, Naby and Millie have worked together since we started pre-season, so that’s the midfield we wanted to have. Up front is clear. The defensive line is pretty much the defensive line of last year; Joe Gomez is in now at centre-half, he played a good pre-season. Of course, I never forget the last season – why should I? But the actual performance and impression in training is more important, and that’s the line-up."

13:06. It's a huge afternoon for Wilshere today. The former Arsenal man has finally left the Emirates and is looking to rejuvenate his once-promising career. Many Hammers supporters will be desperate for him to impress today and the 26-year-old will be key if West Ham are to salvage anything from this today.

13:00. Alisson is already out on the pitch and is warming up in front of the Anfield faithful. Could he be the long-term fix to Liverpool's goalkeeper controversy in recent years?

12:51. Ryan Fredericks is another player making their Premier League debut following his move from Fulham in the summer. The full-back was an assured figure at right-back for the Cottagers and is an impressive addition for the Hammers.

12:47. West Ham bench: Zabaleta, Snodgrass, Adrian, Obiang, Hernandez, Yarmolenko, Diop

12:44. Liverpool bench: Karius, Clyne, Tavares, Henderson, Sturridge, Lallana, Shaqiri

12:40. Very strong benches from both sides with the visitors featuring Javier Hernandez who impressed at the World Cup in Russia whilst Robert Snodgrass returns to the Hammers following an impressive loan spell with Aston Villa.

12:35. Wilshere and Felipe Anderson have both been handed their West Ham debut's whilst Yarmolenko makes the bench

12:34. So it has been confirmed that Fabinho will miss today's encounter. Other interesting selections see both James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum start. New signing Shaqiri makes the bench as well as Daniel Sturridge who has been extremely positive during pre-season.

12:33. West Ham XI: Fabianski, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Rice, Fredericks, Noble, Wilshere, Masuaka, Antonio, Felipe Anderson, Arnautovic

12:32. Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Milner, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino

12:31. The team news is in...

Today's game could also see West Ham hand debuts to several summer recruits, including midfielders Wilshere and Felipe Anderson. However, Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko is struggling to feature because of ongoing hip and thigh issues.

Some positive news for Liverpool supporters should see goalkeeper Alisson start in goal for the Reds whilst Keita is also expected to start. The Guinean midfielder has been on the minds of Liverpool supporters for well over a year when Liverpool activated his release clause at RB Leipzig back in 2017. Supporters have had to wait sometime to see the versatile no.8 play domestically for the club but today should see their patience rewarded.

The early team news surrounding this fixture will likely see new signing Fabinho miss his Premier League debut with the Brazilian midfielder likely to miss the encounter through illness. Despite being a regular figure during the Reds pre-season the former Monaco man is set to observe this Premier League battle from the sidelines.

That famous day for West Ham occurred under Slaven Bilić when the Croatian manager took apart Brendan Rodgers Liverpool side with goals coming from Manuel Lanzini, Mark Noble and Diafra Sakho. It was a nightmare afternoon for the Redmen that also saw Brazilian Philippe Coutinho sent-off earning the current Barcelona man his only career red card during his time at Liverpool

Interestingly, the Hammers have an awful track record when it comes to days out at Anfield. The East London club have only one victory at the Reds famous stadium since 1963 - that being a 3-0 victory back in 2016.

Last season saw Klopp do the double over the Hammers with back-to-back 4-1 victories at the London Stadium as well as of course Anfield. Mohamed Salah scored on both occasions against David Moyses' side last season and the Egyptian international will hope to replicate the form of the previous campaign that saw him dominate the individual awards claiming both the PFA and FWA Footballer of the Year, as well as taking home the Premier League Golden Boot after firing 32 domestic goals.

The visitors, West Ham are also in good spirit's making the journey up from East London with Pellegrini recruiting some fine additions to the Hammers squad that could see Felipe Anderson, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, Lucas Pérez and Carlos Sánchez among the squad traveling to Anfield on Sunday

Hosts Liverpool return to Anfield off the back of a fine pre-season that saw them see off both Manchester City and Manchester United with new signings Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker all earning valuable game-time before their domestic debut's for the Merseyside outfit.

Hello, and welcome to Vavel UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of Liverpool vs. West Ham United tomorrow afternoon! In what promises to be a hugely-intriguing opening weekend Premier League showdown, Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool have their sights set on a long-awaited title challenge, while the Hammers travel to Anfield with a changing of the guard at manager as Manuel Pellegrini returns to England. We'll have updates throughout the day, with kick-off on Merseyside at 13:30 pm BST. But until then, we'll have plenty of build-up to run down the time so stay right here!