Manuel Pellegrini looking to hit the ground running with West Ham United

New West Ham United boss, Manuel Pellegrini, has spoken to the press ahead of his first Premier League encounter with the club, revealing the importance of hitting the ground running.

No time for adjustment

It has been a summer of change at the London Stadium, with the new Chilean boss bringing in an impressive nine new names to the first team squad.

The 64-year old is wanting to hit the ground running and has said there is no time for adjustment.

"Normally when you bring in so many players you need a period of adjustment, but football does not allow you to have that period" started the new Irons boss.

"So, we need to be a competitive team on Sunday and after that next week, so I hope that all the players who have been working for around one month, except from those who arrived late, can be ready to start to be a competitive team."

Pellegrini then went on further, discussing the issues he'll be having over his team selection come the game against Liverpool on Sunday.

"As a manager, the difficult thing is when you don’t have options, that’s difficult" stated the Chilean "When you have different options, players know I have to choose one starting XI, but they also know that if you don’t have a strong squad for the whole season, and not just a team, it’s very difficult to be successful in the Premier League"

The former Manchester City boss then finished off talk about his team selection by saying that the Hammers have "two players in each position" and that it is his duty to "choose the starting XI for every game that I think is the best."

Well aware of Liverpool's threat

The Chilean boss has also spoken about the threat of his side's opposition in this opening game.

It is no secret to anyone in football that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are a rising force in English football again. Reaching the UEFA Champions League final last year, as well as spending more than anyone this summer, it is certain to be a difficult test for the Irons on Sunday.

Runaway golden boot winner from last season, Mohamed Salah, is seen by many as the Redmen's main threat, although Pellegrini is well aware that he needs to look at his opposition as a whole.

"Mo Salah is a great player, but we don’t have any special plans just for him because if Liverpool was just Salah, it would be easier" started the West Ham boss, before going on further to comment on Liverpool's other attacking threats.

"We have paid attention to what he can do, but they have (Roberto) Firmino, they have (Sadio) Mané, they have (James) Milner and they have a lot of very good players who can make the difference."

Whilst West Ham are considered by almost everybody as the underdogs for Sunday's game at Anfield, nobody can rule them out with the experience and knowledge behind the manager, as well as the increased quality and depth to the squad that has been added over the summer, the Irons could cause a few upsets in the upcoming Premier League campaign.