Unai Emery concedes Arsenal must improve defensively and tactically

Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery admitted he was happy with his team’s fight against Manchester City, but said work still needs to be done defensively.

Toughest start possible

After a bright beginning, the Gunners fell behind in the 14th minute thanks to Raheem Sterling’s clinal finish from the edge of the penalty area. A flurry of half chances for the home side followed, and Kun Aguero was denied well by Petr Cech before City doubled their lead thanks to Bernardo Silva’s powerful first-time finish.

“Today, Manchester City demanded our best performance. Today we watched and we need to continue working,” Emery said in his post-match press conference.

“I am happy with the players because they ran and they fought. We need to continue working tactically and defensively, and doing more to shorten the differences today between Manchester City and us.”

Very early days

Emery also made it clear that this is just the beginning of the rebuilding process for his Arsenal team.

“We’re starting and we need also to do one process one way.

“Today is the first step. Manchester City are working in their third year with Guardiola and they have built a team with security, good players and a great stability of playing like they want. We are only starting out now.”

No number one yet

One position that was up for grabs ahead of Emery’s first league fixture was the goalkeeper, and he explained after the match why Cech was given the start.

“Despite the position, it is the same opportunity and the same chances for all the goalkeepers. We spoke also and Petr Cech, he is doing very well.

“Today as well, I think he played well also. He has this experience for continuing to defend our goal. Also, Leno is starting with us. He is working very well, he played well in pre-season too but he has to wait for his chance to arrive.”

Looking forward

Next week the Gunners face their first London derby of the season as they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, and the Arsenal boss wants his players to continue showing the desire he felt they showed against the champions.

“In the next week we are continuing this work and against Chelsea we are going to analyse the opposition. We are going there to win, with this intention against Chelsea.”