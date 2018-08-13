Hector Bellerin urges teammates to take positives out of Manchester City defeat

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin was thinking positively after Sunday's opening weekend defeat to Pep Guardiola's well oiled Manchester City.

Too early for judgement

For most of the match it was clear to see which set of players had been working with their boss for three years and which were only just getting to know each other.

Despite the rawness of the team and a new system, Bellerin said: "Well, I see the game as something positive.

"Having been on the pitch today, I think that compared to where we were last year I think we looked better and had chances in the second half that we didn't score.

The defender added: "We're playing against a team that have been around each other for three years and they have new players and were crowned champions, so we knew that it was going to be hard, so for us it's about taking the positives."

Exciting times

After 22 years with Arsene Wenger in charge, this has been a summer of massive change for Arsenal. From the first whistle on Sunday it was clear that Unai Emery wants his team to be much narrower than Wengers' last season, and much more aggressive when defending in the final third.

The players are obviously still adjusting to this style, and Bellerin is confident that given time, they will get used to it.

"Everyone should be very excited because it's a new era for us and it's about learning with the new coach, learning the new system and I'm sure we'll get better," continued the defender.

"If you compare it to Guardiola's first year it was a very hard year for him - and look where they are now! So we need to look at it that way. It's a positive change and we're excited."

Prior knowledge

Looking ahead to Chelsea this weekend, the 23-year-old right back believes that Arsenal's most recent fixture against the blues will give them confidence.

"Every single point is important and going away to Chelsea is always hard," said Bellerin.

"We played them in pre-season so we know more or less how they play, so now we have a whole week to prepare and get ready for it."