Chris Hughton: Brighton were "second best" in season-opening loss to Watford

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton conducted his first post-match press conference of the season after the Seagulls fell to a 2-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road.

Bruno Pereyra recorded a brace, the first a spectacular volley from the edge of the penalty before his second, a curling shot into the top right corner, consigned Brighton to defeat.

Hughton admits "we've got a bit of work to do" after loss

Speaking candidly after the match, Hughton said: “I thought we were second best in most departments.

"We had a good period for about 25 minutes before the end of the game, but we needed to produce quality in the good areas we got into".

He also admitted: “We weren't able to produce that quality and Watford certainly deserved their victory. We’ve got a bit of work to do. Our preparation was probably the exact same as Watford’s.

"We had a good week leading into the game", Hughton noted.

"We probably didn’t score the amount of goals we would have liked in pre-season".

"There are no excuses" as far as players being up to speed

While the Seagulls have made several new signings, the team that stepped on to the pitch at Vicarage Road was largely the same from last year.

“As regards to the players being up to speed, there are no excuses with lads coming in late, because generally the team that played, apart from Bernardo, was the team from last season," said Hughton.

He also complimented Javi Gracia's side on their opening goal: “The first goal they scored was a very well-worked one, and we never had anywhere near enough good periods in the game".

Hughton knew his side were in for a difficult afternoon, adding: “We were up against a Watford team that were better than us across the pitch. When that happens, you’re going to look vulnerable and that’s how it turned out".

Bruno was forced to leave the game on 25 minutes after a hamstring injury and Hughton noted: “I was disappointed to lose Bruno as early as we did" while also commenting on the changes he made after that, stating:"We brought on two offensive players who could make a change.

"I thought they did make a difference during that period of time, but it wasn’t enough.”