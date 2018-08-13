Toppserien week 14 review: Sandviken loose pace on top two

Wins for both LSK and Klepp over Grand and Stabæk kept the top two as they were with third-placed Sandviken losing out to VIF as Kolbotn proved too much for Røa and TØ and Lyn played out the only draw of the round.

Two teams with vastly different fortunes so far this season, Vålerenga somewhat upset the applecart claiming a win – their sixth of the season – at home.

The decisive moment of the match just after the hour when Marie Markussen pounced on a half-clearance, trying her hand from 20-yards, the routine save fluffed by Nora Gjøen who let the ball slip through her hands as well as her knees.

Given the chance to level the scores after a foul in the box, the visitors were left to rue their mistakes, Amanda Perez’ unspectacular spot-kick gratefully snatched up by Guro Pettersen.

With her first goal for two years, a deft header from Susanne Vistnes gave the Tractor Girls the advantage over Stabæk just ten minutes into their tie.

Pushing to the front foot, the hosts soon had a second when Hege Hansen slipped beyond the backline and eased the ball over Ingrid Hjelmseth.

With the match all but won sixteen minutes in, the Bærum found no joy with their stronger second half showing, a confident penalty save from Hjelmseth enough to keep the score respectable if not profitable for the visitors.

A thumping header from Ina Gausdal set Kolbotn on their way in Oslo, the away side able to extend their lead seven minutes later at a recycled free kick, Marit Lund’s glancing header enough to take the ball beyond Maren Jakobsen.

Looking for their feet all the way through the match, the Dynamite Girls grabbed a late conciliation when leading goalscorer Svava Rós Guðmundsdóttir slammed the ball in at the far post but it was too little too late.

Taking the match straight to Trondheims’ door, Lyn took a deserved lead halfway through the first half when 19-year-old Linn Huseby converted with ease from the spot after Vilde Hasund had been felled in the box.

As they continued to hunt for a second the visitors were routinely denied by Kristine Nøstmo, the interventions from the goalkeeper vital as the hosts found their rhythm late and grabbed an equaliser.

Maria Olsvik’s glancing header enough to take the ball away from Anna Palm and level the scores with nine minutes left, the two teams forced to settle for a point apiece.

There were few surprises to be had when first clashed with last at the Nordlandshallen, the visitors and table-toppers off of the mark ten minutes in when Guro Reiten connected with Synne Skinnes Hansen’s header to sweep the ball home.

Ingrid Kvernvolden doubled the advantage five minutes before the break with her third of the season, lifting the ball into the hungry net having been denied by the offside flag earlier in the half.

The match wrapped up by Sophie Haug on the hour, the teenager’s eleventh of the campaign a toe-poke from a yard out to take Hansen’s ball over the line.