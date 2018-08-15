Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream Score Commentary in UEFA Super Cup 2018

The game gets underway at 8pm UK time, and team news will be with you as soon as we have it.

The match promises to be an intriguing watch between Europe's most prominent defence in Atletico, and some of the most high-profile attacking names for Real

Gelson Martins and Nikola Kalinic, Atletico's other two summer signings, could also make their competitive debuts. Kalinic was meant to be with Croatia during their World Cup campaign but was sent home during the group stages without playing a single minute having refused to come on as a substitute, claiming he was injured.

For Atletico, Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez, fresh from winning the World Cup with France, are expected to begin the game on the bench, although fellow Frenchman Thomas Lemar, who signed from AS Monaco during the summer, could start, having returned from holiday two weeks earlier than required in a bid to hit the ground running.

New signing Thibaut Courtois, who arrived from Chelsea, could make his Real Madrid debut, although Keylor Navas is favourite to start the game with the Belgian having only just arrived.

Croatian World Cup star Luka Modric has only played around a quarter of an hour during pre-season and is expected to be left on the bench by Julen Lopetegui. Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have all taken a full part in pre-season and are expected to line up as Real's front three.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the Champions League final in May, while Atletico Madrid overcame Marseille to win the Europa League, having beaten Arsenal in the semi-final.

This season's UEFA Super Cup, which precedes the La Liga season that begins this coming weekend, features Madrid's two big teams, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. I'm Matt Addison and I'll be guiding you through proceedings as Real begin a new era minus Cristiano Ronaldo.