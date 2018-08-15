West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna staying positive ahead of AFC Bournemouth clash

Angelo Ogbonna has called for the squad to stay positive and keep their optimistic hopes for the season, despite the result against Liverpool on the Premier League’s opening weekend.

The 30-year-old Italian claims that the squad showed there was quality in the side and progress had been made, despite the final score on the day.

With five new signings in the starting line-up last weekend and a tough opening match-up, there are calls for more time to be given for the Hammers to settle in and develop an understanding on the field.

Ogbonna calls for positivity

A positive dressing room will only help that cause, with Ogbonna stating the side needs to stick together for the next game, but that they are keeping spirits high.

“Liverpool is a good team who want to compete this season, and there are not a lot of negatives to talk about because it is the first game and I think we showed that we have quality,” Ogbonna said to the club’s official website.

“We had our chances in the first half, but we didn’t score, and they were clinical with their chances.

“The second goal was crucial because we were really close to getting in at half-time at 1-0 and we didn’t want to concede the goal at that time.

We have to be positive, says Ogbonna

“But we’ve got a long season and we have very positive things to talk about. We have a really good dressing room, we have signed good players and I saw good things on Sunday. We have to be positive.

“We have to be all together for the next game at home to Bournemouth. It’s important to bounce back and we are positive for that."

In his fourth season as a West Ham player, the expectations of the side have never been higher after a positive transfer window that saw 10 new arrivals.

The clash against Bournemouth will provide a different test for the Hammers, but it will by no means be an easy task.

Eddie Howe’s men got off to a strong start with a 2-0 victory over newly promoted side Cardiff City, and will look to take the game to the Hammers with confidence running high.

Either way, the clash will prove to be a tough task for Manuel Pellegrini’s men at the London Stadium on 18 August.