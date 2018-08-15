Fabianski admits it was a very difficult opening match for West Ham at Anfield

Lukasz Fabianski has acknowledged that West Ham's players will have to work harder after a "very difficult" opening Premier League fixture with Liverpool.

The Hammers were comprehensively defeated by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at Anfield last weekend courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and, Daniel Sturridge.

The prospect of a fresh start following a host of new signings, a new manager and a fine pre-season came crashing down after the defeat on Merseyside, but Fabianski is keen to get going again.

A game plan which failed?

Manuel Pellegrini set up his side in a 4-1-4-1 formation to be compact and counteract Liverpool’s fierce forward attack, but too many times the Reds would get behind the West Ham’s defence as Lukasz Fabianski acknowledges.

“It was tough,” he says. “Obviously nobody likes to start the season by losing 4-0, but we knew it was going to be a very difficult place to come to play against a very strong team."

The Hammers new number one understands the importance of improving as a team, saying: “We just have to focus on working harder now during the week to prepare for the next game and make some smart conclusions from this one.”

The Irons will gel as a team, just time

Many clubs in the Premier League will struggle to try and contain players like Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita and the reds pressing game showed how quickly they can move the ball in transition.

When asked whether Pellegrini’s men were guilty of complacency and cohesion in defence and midfield, Fabianski says: “That’s a tricky question and it’s hard to answer that,” the Polish International continued.

“Obviously, when you sign more players, it always takes time to gel. I hope in our case it will be quicker rather than longer and we click pretty soon.”

Fabianski echoed Pellegrini thoughts when the Chilean spoke to the press before the game. The ex-Manchester City boss said that he was aware of the risks that come with an influx of new signings.

West ham looked good for the first 15 minutes

Looking solid and organised, West Ham started well by counter-checking Liverpool’s movement but the Hammers conceded two goals in the first-half once the Reds upped their pace.

Fabianski notes the build-up, saying: “I think we had a pretty good pre-season, but it was always going to be tough playing against a side like Liverpool.

“I don’t think we created that many chances to get something out of the game, but I think it could have been less than four-nil.”

West Ham look to improve certain areas

The Polish international finished off his interview by saying: “We are going to be doing better against Bournemouth next week.”

Many believe Lukasz Fabianski was West Ham’s Man of the Match while the defence looked like pedestrians, getting found out consistently.

It is important now for Fabianski, as well as the whole West Ham squad, to focus on the next fixture - a return to the London Stadium to face Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth.