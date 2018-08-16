Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018

Official team news should news is expected to come through at 4:30pm BST, an hour before the match begins. Stay tuned for all the build-up as we count down to kick-off!

These two teams are familiar foes having faced each other several times last season. Arsenal won the Community Shield on penalties last August after the game finished 1-1, before a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge in the league in September. The reverse fixture ended 2-2 at the Emirates. Arsenal prevailed in the EFL Cup semi-final, beating Chelsea 2-1 on aggregate. Arsenal also won on penalties against Chelsea in pre-season following another 1-1 draw in the International Champions Cup.

Arsenal team news: Stephan Lichtsteiner will start the game in place of the injured Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Uruguayan Lucas Torreira is expected to make his first start for the club in midfield; Sokratis Papastathopoulous is also expected to start with Laurent Koscielny, Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal all ruled out.

Chelsea team news: New signing Mateo Kovacic, signed on a season-long loan from Real Madrid in the summer could make his debut; Eden Hazard could make his first start of the season having begun the Huddersfield game on the bench after his World Cup exploits; world-record goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will retain his place having kept a clean sheet on his debut.

The referee for this match is Martin Atkinson. He took charge of three of Chelsea's league games last season, and they lost all of them, against Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United. He also oversaw two Arsenal games, with them winning one and drawing one.

It is a game neither side will want to lose, particularly given the circumstances. Emery has lost his only competitive game in charge of Arsenal so far and will want to pick up some points as soon as possible, while this is Sarri's first Stamford Bridge game as Chelsea manager.

This top-six clash is Chelsea's first real test of the season, then, under new boss Maurizio Sarri. For Arsenal and Unai Emery, it is the second successive week that they have faced one of the big teams who will compete in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

The Blues opened their campaign with a comfortable three-goal victory away at Huddersfield Town with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Pedro on the scoresheet, while the Gunners were beaten 2-0 at home by champions Manchester City on the opening day.

Hello and welcome to this live text commentary of Chelsea against Arsenal with me, Matt Addison.