Fabinho is 'adapting' and is ready to fight back into starting eleven

Liverpool midfielder and summer signing Fabinho is yet to feature competitively for the Reds this season although the Brazilian feels he is 'adapting well' to his new role.

Fabinho was absent from the Reds opening weekend 4-0 victory over West Ham United after the 24-year-old pulled out from Jürgen Klopp's winning squad – following a minor injury and illness in the days before the game.

The Reds' new No.3 was brought in from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco for a £44 million fee to fill the central defensive midfield void left by Emre Can who departed Merseyside for a move to Serie A's Juventus.

However, a late setback left the midfielder watching from the sidelines as Liverpool impressed on all fronts to move to the top of the Premier League table.

Fabinho could return to make his competitive debut for Liverpool as the Reds travel to the capital to face Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football.

He was involved in all of Liverpool's nine pre-season games, learning the demands of what it entails being a member of Klopp's squad and the former Monaco man will be desperate to make his mark on Monday.

Ready to fight back

Despite being set-back and denied his Premier League debut last-week Fabinho feels he is ready to finally unleash himself on the English League and is determined to make his mark.

I think my performances have been good,” Liverpool's midfielder told Premier League Productions.

“It’s a different playing style than at Monaco; there were two of us in midfield there and here at Liverpool there’s three.

“My midfield partners have given me guidance and assistance, as have the defence. I knew [my role] would change and I feel I’ve adapted well. You seek guidance and help from the players around you and that has worked really well up until now.”

Despite the heavy price-tag it took to secure the Brazilian's services this summer, it will be difficult for Fabinho to make a case for a start against the Eagles considering the inspiring performances showcased by Naby Keita, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum on Sunday.

Liverpool's club captain Jordan Henderson will also be determined to start where he left off coming off the back of an excellent World Cup where the Reds skipper helped inspire the Three Lions to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990.

Competiton for places is certainly there with this impressive Liverpool squad and Fabinho insists that the added pressure from players around him was one of the reasons he decided to sign in the summer.

“When I came to Liverpool I knew this competition would exist in midfield and I think it’s really good for the team,” said Fabinho.

“If anything happens to a player, there’s adequate cover. During pre-season I played alongside a variety of different players and we blended really well. So, overall, I think it’s a good thing for the team.”

Fabinho will have a big role for the Reds this season with the holding midfielder being the first addition of the summer window with Klopp landing the Brazilian just two days after their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Since his summer move, Fabinho feels he's settled in brilliantly to his new club and believes he is in the perfect place to continue his development.

“It has been really good since I arrived here,” he continued.

“The players and the coaching staff have been brilliant. I have been able to fit in really well with the club, the training and games we’ve played have been good.”