Angel Rangel joins QPR on five-month deal

Queens Park Rangers have signed Angel Rangel on a short-term contract following his release from Swansea City.

The 35-year-old Spaniard moved to Wales back in 2007 and has since made over 360 appearances for the Swans, and was present when they first achieved promotion to the Premier League.

"When you see him train, you know he has a pedigree and I am delighted to have him here.”

But with several injuries in the QPR defence, Rangel, who plays predominantly as a right full-back, has been brought in as an emergency player signing just a five-month contract at Loftus Road.

Speaking to the QPR club website, Rangel said how manager Steve McClaren spoke of using his experience to benefit his squad, and in particular how it can help aid the emerging youth talent at QPR.

“I had a phone call from the manager saying he was looking for some experience" said Rangel, in his first interview as a QPR player. "He wants to use my Premier League experience as an important part of our game. I want to use every single weapon I have to help the team achieve their targets. I’ve seen lots of talent in training - from what I have seen we can only get better."

McClaren was dealt a blow earlier in pre-season when young full-back Darnell Furlong was issued with a long-term knee injury, and was delighted to have brought in an experienced replacement, speaking highly of the Spaniard to the club's website.

"He’s a very-good professional and a very-good person, and that was one of the main things we wanted in the dressing room," said the former England boss.

"We hope Darnell will come back in three months. Ossie Kakay is obviously still learning the game and young, and we needed someone with experience and professionalism... All the players can benefit tremendously from having him around. When you see him train, you know he has a pedigree and I am delighted to have him here.”

Rangel could make his Rangers debut at the weekend, when his side travel to West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.