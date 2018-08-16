Amit Bhatia named as new chairman at QPR

Queens Park Rangers have named Amit Bhatia as their new chairman after co-chairmen Tony Fernandes and Ruben Gnanalingam stepped down from their positions at Loftus Road today.

Fernandes, who is a self-proclaimed West Ham United fan, was first unveiled as a majority-shareholder at the club back in 2011, buying Bernie Ecclestone's 66% share.

Fernandes' fellow Malaysian businessman, Gnanalingam, was appointed as co-chairman in 2015, and will also rescind his role at QPR to make way for Bhatia, who has served as the vice-chairman since buying a stake in the club back in 2007.

Fernandes believes it is a good time for change

Speaking to the QPR club website today, Fernandes described how it is a 'good time for change' at QPR, as the club is now in a more 'sustainable' position.

He said,“It’s time for the club to have a chairman who is based in London. It was important for me to step down at a time where we have solved many issues such as FFP, making the club sustainable, building a strong academy and having a strong backroom team."

Bhatia is a British-Indian businessman, a keen Londoner, and a passionate fan of the club. He will be working closely with American businessman Lee Hoos, who is the current CEO of the club, as well as with Gnanalingam who stepped down to take the role of vice-chairman at QPR.

Bhatia aims to bring stability and sustainability

Bhatia spoke with the club's website today and outlined his goals with the club going forward.

He said, “Under my watch, I will ensure that we make decisions that are in the best long-term interests of QPR, and which bring stability and sustainability to the club,"

“While we would like to be more active in the transfer market it’s important we adhere to the profitability and sustainability rules moving forward.", he added.

Bhatia further stated that he is keen to make some more loan signings before the end of the loan transfer window on 31st August, having already acquired Àngel Rangel on a short-term contract today.