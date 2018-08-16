Could this be Andre Gray's standout season for Watford?

Andre Gray became Watford's record signing last summer when the striker arrived in Hertfordshire from Burnley for a fee of £18.5m.

Originally tipped to excell at Vicarage Road, Gray never really got off the mark with his new club and was a large disappointment when it came to his goalscoring record.

Gray netted just five goals in the 2017/18 season and contributed three assists in 31 league appearances. The 27-year-old averaged a goal every 299 minutes for the Hornets last season.

However, after an impressive pre-season - where he managed to score four goals - this could be the season where Gray really gets off the mark for the Hornets. Why might it be different this term?

Gray + another = Better

Before signing from Burnley, Andre Gray usually played alongside fellow striker Sam Vokes up top. These two worked well together - 19 goals were scored between them in the league in 2016/17 - and both benefited from playing with two-up-top.

He came to Watford when Marco Silva, now Everton boss, was the manager. Silva opted to utilise both Andre Carrillo and Richarlison on the wings and this meant playing Gray up front by himself, with no partner.

Gray might not have been converting his chances - with a shot accuracy of 52 per cent - but helped heavily in the build up play in the embryonic stages of his Watford career. However, two months into his time at the club, he had only managed one goal.

When Silva finally managed to realise that two-up-top worked better for Watford, though, Gray also improved. A goal in a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City was then followed by a goal in a 2-2 draw with Southampton - where captain Troy Deeney was playing up front with Gray.

Even when new manager Javi Gracia resorted to playing two strikers, Gray showed a different performance to the ones we had been getting previously. He was a changed player whenever he played with a fellow striker.

After keeping him over summer, Andre Gray had an impressive pre-season. The confidence that this put in Gracia was clear as he started in Watford's 2-0 opening day victory over Brighton. But more than just starting - he started alongside Deeney and both players had an impressive game.

Gray's performances being alongside another striker are undeniably better and it almost seems as though his confidence grows when he's with one; which is what the club really needs this season.

Should Gracia play two-up-front for the majority of the season, Watford fans could be treated to strong Gray performances up front - and could witness his breakthrough season.

The only issue is the sheer depth that Watford have in their midfield. When the higher rated midfielders are fit - such as Nathaniel Chalobah and Gerard Deulofeu - it could be hard for Gracia to accommodate both Deeney and Gray up front.

Finishing improved?

Gray played well in Watford's opener against Brighton.

Gray's finishing was the main thing that brought him down last season. Every other thing regarding Gray's game was spot on; his work-rate, his pace, etc. Should Gray manage to improve his finishing, he could become a key player for Watford.

Four goals in pre-season is just one shy of what he managed during the entirety of last season. Yes, for the most part, they were against smaller teams; yet he is proving a point nonetheless.

Obviously, come later this season we will have to see whether his finishing has actually improved, but if it has then Andre Gray could be very important to Watford this season. And if it hasn't - Watford could be in more trouble.

Is this Gray's year?

For a lot of the period under Javi Gracia, Gray was dropped, and for many fans it signalled what could be the beginning of the end for the club's record signing.

However, that is irrelevant as he is still here and it could be his breakthrough season for the club - a key component in Watford's ambition to improve on their last few finishes in the Premier League.

Maybe he can even manage to get off the mark against his former side Burnley this Sunday. But more importantly, that he is a strong player inside the squad this season.