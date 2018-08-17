Tomer Hemed set for loan to Queens Park Rangers

Tomer Hemed may finally get some time on the pitch, unfortunately this will not be with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Hemed is being lined up by Championship club Queens Park Rangers for a loan move to Loftus Road.

QPR boss, Steve McClaren is sill keen on securing the services of the 31-year-old Israeli target man.

Hemed in good form but down the pecking order

McClaren is looking to add some attacking firepower and a striker, who is capable of scoring goals and Hemed would certainly tick this box.

The striker netted 33 goals in 78 games in his two seasons in The Championship with Brighton. Last season Hemed two goals in 16 games in the Premier League.

The striker has been in hot form for The Seagulls in the pre-season, scoring two goals and got two assists.

However, Hemed will struggle to get time with him being fourth choice striker behind Glenn Murray, summer signing Florin Andone and Dutch striker Jurgen Locadia.

The Israeli forward is not happy to sit on the bench or in the stadium watching for his pay cheque and wants to play first team football.

A sensible move

A move to Championship club, QPR would make sense for both parties as Hemed will get more first team football there.

Then QPR and McClaren get themselves a proven striker at Championship level, who if you put faith in him will certainly repay. He also has 16 goals in 32 games for Israel.

QPR and other Championship clubs have till the 31st August to secure loan moves for players.

Albion have seen two of their players go out on loan. The first saw Oliver Norwood join Sheffield United on loan with a view to a permanent move.

Brighton have also loaned out summer signing Percy Tau to Belgian second division club, Union SG.