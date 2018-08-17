Chris Lowe: "We will try everything to get something" out of game against Manchester City

Huddersfield Town defender Chris Lowe spoke to HTTV ahead of the Terriers clash with defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Terriers are coming into the match off the back of a 3-0 loss at home to Chelsea while City picked up where they left off in their record-breaking season of last year, defeating Arsenal 2-0.

Huddersfield will "try their best" against Citizens

Lowe revealed what he told his teammates in the run-up to the match: “I said this week in the dressing room, this is for me, again, a no pressure game because no-one expects anything.

“We will go there, try our best and we will see what happens. We did exactly the same last year and got a point against Man City away from home.

“We will try everything on Sunday to get something out of this game. We know it’s difficult, but we’ll try it and see what happens. “Thinking of this game as a no pressure game can help us because we can play with freedom away from home against City with no expectations.

“We have expectations on ourselves for sure, but this game will not decide if we stay up in the end or not.

“We will go there, try everything and I’m sure if we avoid easy mistakes, we will give them an easy fight.”

Lowe reveals what he's been working on during pre-season

With his role changed when going forward, the 29-year old discussed how he is trying to put in more accurate crosses, which saw him net three assists during the pre-season.

“We’ve been wanting to use a different idea this season with our crosses. We worked a lot on set pieces and that’s what we think could be another advantage for us, scoring from set pieces or crosses more than we did last season", Lowe said.

“It worked quite well in pre-season and I hope that we will see if working well in a normal match as well.”