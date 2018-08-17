Cardiff City vs Newcastle United Preview: Magpies look to kick start their season

Newcastle United and Cardiff City will both be looking to pick up their first points of the season when the two sides meet at the Cardiff City Stadium this Saturday lunch-time.

The Magpies and Bluebirds both go into the game on the back of opening day defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth respectfully but knowing three points would kick start their season.

Newcastle face Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal after their visit to Wales and Rafael Benitez will know that this is his sides best chance to pick up points in this early stage of the season.

Cardiff have won eight of their 10 home league games so far in 2018, drawing one and losing the other, proving that this could well be a tough game for Newcastle.

History

Newcastle have won the last 10 league meetings between the two sides; their longest ever winning run against a single opponent in league history whilst 10 straight defeats for Cardiff is their worst ever loosing run against a single opponent in their league history.

Cardiff’s last league victory over Newcastle came back in February 1981 when the Bluebirds won 1-0 in the old Second Division thanks to a Peter Kitchen strike.

Last Time Out

28th April 2017 (Sky Bet Championship) – Newcastle won 2-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium thanks to a Christian Atsu delicate-curling free-kick and a long-range effort from Isaac Hayden.

The victory put Newcastle within a point of then leaders Brighton on the Magpies way to lifting the title on the final day of the season.

Team News

Newcastle will be without French defender Florian Lejeune for some time following his recent knee surgery but have been boosted with the fitness news of right back DeAndre Yedlin. The United States International looked to have picked up a serious injury on the opening day of the season but scans have showed no serious damage, but he still remains a doubt for this weekend.

Neil Warnock is meanwhile still without Aron Gunnarsson due to a knee injury and Kenneth Zohore is facing a late fitness test whilst new signing Harry Arter is expected to make his Cardiff bow after being ineligible for last weekend’s opener against his parent club, Bournemouth.

Brother vs Brother

Brothers Josh and Jacob Murphy are set to come face to face with each other. Both brothers played with each-other for Norwich City in the Championship two seasons ago, but Jacob’s switch to Tyneside last summer and Josh’s move to Cardiff over this summer mean the pair are set to go to toe to toe.

Warnock vs Benitez

The pair famously fell out back in 2006 when then Manager of Liverpool, Benitez fielded a second-string side vs Fulham in the Premier League.

The result proved costly for Warnock’s Sheffield United as they were relegated, and Fulham stayed up on the final day of the season. At the time, Warnock said that he will “never forgive Benitez.”

Benitez vs Warnock (Head to Head)

5 Games 5

4 Wins 0

0 Draws 0

265 PL games managed 75

9 Major honours won 0

3 Promotions 8

Possible XI:

(Newcastle) – Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Diame, Kenedy, Perez, Rondon.

(Cardiff) – Etheridge, Peltier, Manga, Morrison, Bennett, Sol Bamba, Mendez-Laing, Ralls, Paterson, Hoilett, Reid

K.O: 12:30pm

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Referee: Craig Pawson