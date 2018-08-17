Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Match Preview: Lilywhites seek derby spoils

Tottenham Hotspur will look for back-to-back Premier League wins to begin the new season, as Spurs return to extend their temporary occupation of Wembley Stadium, entertaining Fulham in a London derby.

After edging a 2-1 win against Newcastle United on the opening day of the campaign last weekend, Mauricio Pochettino's men seek their second win on the bounce against a Cottagers side who tasted defeat on their top flight return against Crystal Palace last time out.

For Slavisa Jokanovic's charges it is their second successive capital derby in eight days, and after showing signs of promise at Craven Cottage, will be keen to catch their hosts on the hop this weekend.

Wembley return for Lilywhites

This weekend was set to be Spurs' opening game in their new stadium, but after safety issues brought about the delay of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium's first outing, the Lilywhites have once again taken up residency under the Wembley arch for time being.

Despite being able to name only a handful of their returning World Cup stars, Tottenham eked out three points on Tyneside against a game Newcastle side, courtesy of Jan Vertonghen's goal-line headed effort and Dele Alli's decider.

As Fulham arrive in north London this weekend however, Pochettino's men will be wary a backlash from the Whites, having been on the front foot for much of last weekend's game against the Eagles.

Harry Kane played the full 90 minutes versus the Magpies without threatening the hosts' boughs, and as his August hoodoo continues having yet to net a top flight goal in the eighth month of the year, the England star will be eyeing putting to bed that statistic.

Derby baptism for visitors

For the visitors it is their second derby encounter on the bounce to ring in their Premier League rebound, with a tougher prospect on the cards than last weekend's victors Palace.

Despite the loss, the Cottagers dominated large parts of the opening before being caught on the counter-attack, and will roll up the National Stadium with plenty of ammunition to cause problems for Spurs.

Not least in the knowledge that the Cottagers have been the more recent of visitors to Wembley, after their Championship Play-off final win against Aston Villa back in May.

On that occasion, Ryan Sessegnon stole the show and set up Tom Cairney for the winner that day. After Aleksandar Mitrovic showed his has the ability to carve open chances last Saturday no less, the Serbian marksman may be looking fortuitously at another derby clash.

Embed from Getty Images

Spurs' top flight dominance

This will be the 27th meeting between the two sides in the Premier League era, with Spurs holding almost double the ratio of wins Fulham have under their belts.

The hosts hold 13 wins since 2001 to the Whites' seven, with the west Londoners having won just one game in the last 11 league encounters with their north London opponents.

Spurs have won all of the their last three games against Jokanovic's side, with a comfortable 3-0 win at Craven Cottage in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round tie in February 2017, where a Kane hat-trick booked the Lilywhites' place in the last eight.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Pochettino is suffering somewhat of a managerial headache, with no less than ten players a doubt for the weekend.

Having defensive duo Juan Foyth (thigh) and Cameron Carter-Vickers (groin), as well as midfielder Victor Wanyama (knee) being ruled out, full-backs Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier are both lacking match fitness and are doubts.

Josh Onomah and Erik Lamela are both major doubts with knee and muscle complaints, whilst Harry Winks will undergo a late fitness test.

Winger Lucas Moura is also a concern with muscle fatigue as is Eric Dier, who was withdrawn last weekend due to cramp. Both however, are expected to passed fit.

Fulham could hand a debut to deadline day signing Andre-Zambo Anguissa, however the Cameroonian is lacking match fitness and may not be risked.

Defender Tim Ream is a major doubt with a knock, with midfielder Floyd Ayite also set to miss out with a similar problem.

Full-back Joe Bryan should be cleared to play, however Alfie Mawson will not yet make his Fulham bow due to a knee injury.