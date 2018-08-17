Watford 3-3 Burnley (2013): Where are they now?

Back in the 2012/13 season, when both Watford and Burnley were fighting to reach the summit of the Championship table and gain promotion to the top flight, they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Vicarage Road.

Current Burnley striker Sam Vokes grabbed a late goal for the Clarets as they halted a Watford side gunning for promotion. The Hornets came back from behind twice as they seemed focused on automatic promotion under Gianfranco Zola.

Fast-forward to the present day and Watford face a tough trip to Lancashire against a side playing European football. Granted, it's very early days in the Premier League season but, having won their first game, Watford are above Burnley in the table. The Clarets still certainly remain a threat to the Hornets, having beaten Watford on this fixture last season 1-0.

So, what became of the players from the 2013 tie?

Watford:

GK: Jonathan Bond - A Watford Academy product, Bond found his way into the starting XI following a hamstring injury sustained by Manuel Almunia. He now plies his trade at recently relegated West Brom as a goalkeeping option alongside the impressive Sam Johnstone. This position was recently vacated due to Watford re-signing Ben Foster.

DF: Fitz Hall - Now retired, Fitz Hall is a football agent with clients such as current Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah. After leaving Watford, Hall signed for Sunday League side Percival and played as a striker. Hall scored nine times in 14 league matches.

DF: Matthew Briggs - A former England youth prospect, Briggs was on loan at Vicarage Road from Fulham. Following the club's relegation to the Championship, the Guyana international joined Millwall. He is now a free agent having recently represented Colchester, Chesterfield, and Barnet.

DF: Joel Ekstrand - Ekstrand was vital for a Watford side hunting promotion but was unfortunately plagued with injuries. He was sold to Bristol City having rehabilitated from a serious knee injury but was later released. He now plays for AIK in the Swedish top flight.

DF: Marco Cassetti - The veteran Italian defender gave away an early penalty in this fixture, which was converted from six yards by Charlie Austin. Another very important player in the Pozzo era, Cassetti is now retired having returned to Italy once he left Watford.

MF: Nathaniel Chalobah - On loan from Chelsea at the time, Chalobah often had to fill in at the back during his spell at the club. Chalobah signed permanently for Watford in 2017 and is looking to play a full season of football after being sidelined with a long-term injury last season.

MF: Cristian Battocchio - A creative Argentinian-born Italian midfielder, Battocchio was well liked by fans during his time at Vicarage Road. Winner of the Goal of the Season that same year, Battocchio was signed on a permanent basis having originally been on loan from Udinese.

He was loaned out and later sold following a reported fall-out with then-manager Beppe Sannino, and now plays for Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

MF: Almen Abdi - A Swiss attacking midfielder known for his brilliant productivity and a tendency to score quality goals, Abdi was emphatic for the Hornets when fit. He was sold to Championship club Sheffield Wednesday in July 2016 but has struggled to regain form having suffered a string of injuries.

MF: Ikechi Anya - A short, quick and versatile player - Anya was capable of playing anywhere from wing back to forward during his time at Vicarage Road. The Scotsman impressed for the Golden Boys, but was sold to Derby when first-team football no longer became a guarantee for him in the Premier League.

FW: Troy Deeney - A Watford talisman and club captain, Deeney has now been at Watford for over nine years. Despite links away from Hertfordshire, he claims he has no intention to leave the club.

Alongside former Burnley striker Andre Gray, Deeney is hoping to replicate his form from other two striker partnerships such as his combinations with Odion Ighalo and Matej Vydra.

FW: Fernando Forestieri - Dubbed "Fessi" by the Watford fans due to his height and style of play, Forestieri netted two in this game. Also comfortable playing out wide and behind the striker, Forestieri mostly played as a second striker at Watford.

Like Almen Abdi, Forestieri was sold to Sheffield Wednesday after struggling to get first team minutes. The Italian has scored 34 goals and contributed 15 assists since his move, and has scored two in two this season.

Watford Substitutes:

DF: Lloyd Doyley - A loyal player for Watford for 14 years and an academy product, Doyley is considered by many Hornets fans to be a club legend.

The Jamaican defender found playing time to be somewhat rare in his later years at the club and his long spell in a yellow shirt came to an end in 2016 when he moved to Rotherham, and then Colchester. He now represents another Hertfordshire club, Hemel Hempstead, and still resides in the local area.

FW: Matej Vydra - A clinical attacker who can play alongside or behind the striker, Matej Vydra was impressive during his spell at Watford. Like Ikechi Anya, game time became scarce upon Watford's promotion, and as a result, a move to Derby was made. The Czech Republic forward won the Championship Golden Boot last season and earned a move to this weekend's opposition, but he is unlikely to face his former club due to injury.

FW: Alex Geijo - Alex Geijo was only subbed on in the 90th minute of this 2013 fixture, and never cemented his place as a starting striker, scoring only twice on his loan spell. The Spaniard now plays for Serie B side Venezia.

Burnley:

GK: Lee Grant - Now a veteran goalkeeper, the former Derby and Stoke shot-stopper joined Manchester United this summer in a somewhat bizarre move.

DF: Kieran Trippier - Possibly the most successful player to come out of this fixture, England international and Tottenham full-back Trippier was purchased from Burnley in June 2015 for £3.5m. He was involved in the England squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and scored the opening goal in the semi-final against Croatia.

DF: Kevin Long - Still at Burnley, Long contributes mostly as a back up at right full-back or centre-half. The Irishman has been at the Clarets since 2010 but has had numerous loan spells, most recently in 2016.

DF: Jason Shackell - The captain for Burnley in this 2013 fixture, Shackell now plays for Lincoln City but is yet to make an appearance at the time of writing.

DF: Daniel Lafferty - Lafferty spent five years at the Lancashire club as a full-back, but now plays for Sheffield United after a successful loan spell at the club. Lafferty has 13 caps for Northern Ireland.

MF: Ross Wallace - Now a free agent, the former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder left Burnley in 2015.

MF: Chris McCann - Currently contracted to MLS side Atlanta United, McCann spent eight years at the Clarets, departing at the end of the 2012/13 season.

MF: Marvin Bartley - Now at Scottish side Hibernian, Bartley fell down the pecking order and initially joined Leyton Orient in 2014 before moving north of the border. in 2015.

MF: Alex Kačaniklić - Formerly on loan at Burnley and Watford, the promising Swede now plays for French side Nantes after leaving Fulham in 2016. Kačaniklić has made 19 appearances for the senior Sweden squad, but none since 2014.

FW: Danny Ings - One of the most high-profile players from this Burnley XI, Ings impressed during Burnley's 2013/14 Premier League campaign in which they were relegated. Ings joined Liverpool but has been loaned out to Southampton this summer, with it looking increasingly likely that he will leave Merseyside permanently in the summer of 2019.

FW: Charlie Austin - A current teammate of Ings at Southampton, Charlie Austin left the Clarets at the end of the 2012/13 season, joining Queens Park Rangers. Like Ings, Austin impressed during a relegation season, netting 18 goals.

Burnley Substitutes

FW: Sam Vokes - Still at Burnley, Sam Vokes scored after being substituted on at Vicarage Road in 2013, and did the same in the 2017/18 season, scoring just seconds after being brought on. The Welshman was a key part of Wales' Euro 2016 campaign in which they reached the semi-finals.

FW: Martin Paterson - The Northern Irishman is currently a free agent having left Indian Super League outfit ATK in 2018. The 31-year-old also had spells in the United States for Orlando City and USL side the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

MF: Brian Stock - Stock spent two years in Lancashire at Burnley from 2012-14 and, having left the club, he joined semi-professional side Havant & Waterlooville where he has played until the present day.