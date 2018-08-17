Burnley vs Watford Preview

Watford and Burnley face each other at turf moor this Sunday, with Watford accomplishing an emphatic victory against Brighton and Burnley drawing to Southampton in a stalemate on the opening day of the season. Both sides have started the season well and they will be looking to keep this going into Sundays game.

Burnley have won three of their four premier games against Watford, including both matches last season. Watford have also not won any of the last ten away games against Burnley and haven’t scored a competitive away goal since playing Man city in early January. Burnley are winless in their last six games and have only kept one clean sheet in their last ten matches.

Opening game of the season:

Watford started their premier league campaign in preposterous fashion, comfortably beating Brighton by two goals. Against Brighton, Watford were defensively very solid and sharp upfront with the help of their star man Roberto Pereyra, who scored both goals in fantastic style, causing the Brighton players heaps of trouble all game down the left-hand side. Burnley were only able to achieve a goalless draw against a lacklustre Southampton side last Sunday, but they were by far the better team only being held to a draw due to the fantastic performance from Saint’s goal keeper Alex McCarthy.

Burnley progress to the next round of Europa league qualification:

After Burnley’s more than impressive seventh placed finish last season, they are now fighting for a spot in the Europa league, via the qualifications. After a goalless draw in the first leg of the second qualifying game, on Thursday night Burnley were able to clinch a 1-0 victory after extra time over Turkish side İstanbul Başakşehir, thanks to a sublime finish from Burnley midfielder Jack Cork, to progress to the final round of qualification. Burnley played with high pressure, not allowing the opposition any time on the ball, which lead to them making numerous mistakes on the night. Joe Hart has now got two clean sheets from two matches, and yet again impressed on Thursday night making many vital saves.

However, since the game was played on Thursday, the Clarets only have two days after that to prepare for the Watford game. This is a big advantage for Watford as they have the whole week to focus and prepare for the match, whereas Burnley have a couple of days. Burnley played a full-strength side against İstanbul Başakşehir, which gives us the impression that they will side a much weaker team against Watford, who will be hoping to profit from this. It is clear that Burnley are prioritising getting into the Europa League over the premier league, which could lead to a poor start to the season for the Clarets.

Can Troy Deeney and Andre Gray cause Burnley problems:

After a season to forget for Deeney and Gray, where they scored a combined total of ten goals, could this be the season where they shine in a two up top formation? Troy Deeney has looked like a different player so far in pre-season and against Brighton, looking a lot fitter, faster and powerful, although he still needs to be more clinical up front.

Andre Gray arrived at Watford with a hefty £18 million transfer fee, but never seemed to get of the mark in his first season, only scoring five goals in 31 league appearances, frequently being a sub. However, during pre-season and the Brighton game Andre Gray has seemed to rediscover his Burnley form scoring an impressive 4 goals, where he looked a lot sharper, improving his goal- game ratio.

On top of that, last season both Javi Gracia and Marco Silva never seemed to like the idea of playing two up front, but during pre-season Javi Gracia has decided to change to a 4-4-2 formation, the same formation where Andre Gray and Sam Vokes were able to score 19 goals up front in the 2016/17 league season. If Andre Gray can improve his finishing, both him and Deeney could create a great partnership and cause the Burnley defence a lot of problems.

Burnley and Watford’s team news:

Nick Pope is undergoing shoulder surgery so will not be available for the clash against Watford, as it looks like Joe Hart will get his second start for the Clarets. Matej Vydra will not be making his debut for Burnley this Sunday, as he is still short of match fitness after a disrupted pre- season at Derby.

Gerard Deulofeu will take no part in Sundays game as he is still recovering from injury. Aswell as that, after suffering a knee injury just under a year ago Chalobah has still yet returned to play consistently for the hornets and it looks unlikely he will take any part in this week’s game. Tom cleverly is also ruled out of this game as he looks to return from injury by autumn.

Javi Gracia does not expect Burnley to “suffer a European hangover”:

Watford boss Javi Gracia has stated that he does not believe Watford have an advantage over Burnley and does not expect Burnley to suffer a European hangover when they return to premier league action this Sunday.

Javi Gracia believes Burnley have a good enough squad to cope with the heavy amount of games. “They have a very good squad and I’m sure they won’t have any problem playing three games this week”. He has also stated that Kaboul and Zeegelaar’s future may not lie at Watford. “we’ll see in the next few days what will happen with Marvin and Kaboul because in this moment we have other players in the same position”.

Sean Dyche has also expressed that he does not feel the increased amount of games will concern and affect Burnley against Watford this Sunday, saying “The fitness here is unbelievable. The player’s mental and physical fitness is absolutely fantastic so they will be ready for Sunday".

Predicted line-up:

Watford - Foster; Janmaat, Cathcart, Kabasele, Holebas; Hughes, Capoue, Pereyra, Sema; Deeney, Gray.

Burnley – Hart; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Lennon, Westwood, Cork, Gudmundsson, Hendrick; Wood