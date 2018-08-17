Xande Silva makes his mark with debut hat-trick for West Ham's Under-23s

After a tough start to the Premier League season against Liverpool, West Ham United fans will be pleased to see a summer signing start with a bang, albeit as part of the Under-23 squad.

Xande Silva, an under-the-radar addition for the Hammers, has begun life at the club in the best way possible with a showing of three goals in only six minutes of play.

The youngster helped the Under-23’s come from behind to pull out an impressive 3-1 victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur, after conceding an early goal in the first 10 minutes of action.

He arrived relatively unknown to the Irons faithful, but with an eye-catching start, Silva will be heavily talked about by fans if he can keep this kind of production going.

The 21-year-old Portuguese player signed from Vitoria de Guimaraes for just £1.5 million, and with Manuel Pellegrini’s assistant Ruben Cousillas keeping tabs on the fixture, Silva could see some first-team action if his performances continue.

"I will give West Ham 100% on the pitch"

After making 26 appearances in the Portuguese top flight for Vitoria last year, the youngster was also a part of the Portugal U20’s squad that reached the quarter-final of the World Cup earlier in the summer.

Upon arriving at the club, the 21-year-old spoke to the club’s official website on his dreams to play in England.

“This is a very important moment for me.” Silva said. “This is a new experience for me, out of Portugal. I am very happy to be here at West Ham.”

He added: “I am a technical player and I am very fast. I will give West Ham 100% on the pitch every time I play.

“It’s a big dream of mine to play here in England. This is a club with a big history, with very good fans and I’m very excited to be here.”

After his first display in the Under-23 squad, Hammers fans will also be excited with the prospect they appear to have acquired this summer.

With consistent performances, the youngster could undoubtedly give Pellegrini a fresh selection headache in the near future, and with the talent he appears to possess, it would be no surprise if he did just that.