West Ham United vs Bournemouth Preview: Hammers looking for first points in Pellegrini's first home encounter

West Ham United and Bournemouth will go head to head on Saturday afternoon at the London Stadium, as Manuel Pellegrini walks out in front of his new fans in the Premier League for the first time in a fixture with a history of swinging back and forth in favour of either side.

A rowdy reception for the new boss

When looking at the fixture list back in June, Eddie Howe's men will have known straight away that they'd be in for a tough first away day, facing a new-look West Ham side at the start of a new era under Pellegrini - almost guaranteeing a home crowd that will undoubtedly be getting fully behind their side.

It will be important for the Cherries to try and silence them early, but they will be confident of doing so following an impressive 2-0 victory over Premier League new-boys Cardiff City in their opening game.

As for the Hammers, not quite such a happy opening to the season, being demolished 4-0 by a resilient Liverpool side, meaning they'll be wanting to bounce back.

New faces on both teamsheets?

The Irons fielded six new names in their miserable day at Anfield last Sunday, although more could be to come, with both deadline day signings Carlos Sánchez and Lucas Pérez potentially available for the East Londoners. Pellegrini first answered questions about Sánchez, "I cannot tell you now. Carlos arrived on the last day. He has worked just one week with us."

The Chilean went on further to speak about his other new addition, "Lucas Pérez is similar. We will see if they are at least able to come to the bench but I cannot answer that question."

The visitors find themselves in a similar situation regarding new signing Jefferson Lerma, and Howe has also commented on his new signing, "We've got to remember is that he's had minimal training after the World Cup, but his performance and endurance levels are getting better with each training session. He's getting closer."

No fresh injury concerns

West Ham are still without long-term absentees Andy Caroll, Manuel Lanzini and Winston Reid, although they have no fresh injury concerns from last weekend, allowing the new boss to give his squad a thorough look, and most likely tweak his side from last weekend's miserable opener.

The side from the south coast have no injury concerns at all in their squad, meaning that Howe has all of his tools available to attempt to make it six points from six, and compound the misery on the Londoners.

These sides have faced each other six times in the Premier League thus far, with two wins apiece as well as two draws - usually a close-knit contest!

Both sets of fans will have their eyes on the London Stadium at 3pm on Saturday, as the two sides with such a tight history battle it out for their third victory over the other, as well as the all-important three points.