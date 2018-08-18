Leicester City 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Player ratings as ten-man Leicester notch first Premier League win

Leicester City earned their first victory of the season on Saturday as they edged past newly-promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium.

An own-goal from Matt Doherty and James Maddison's first strike for the club secured the three points but forward Jamie Vardy was given a straight red card in the second period. Claude Puel's Foxes were given a tough test by the West Midlands outfit and could possibly have felt fortunate to claim the win.

How did each individual player perform as they claimed their first Premier League win of the campaign?

Defence

Kasper Schmeichel - 7/10: A relatively solid performance from the Dane. He had to be at his best to deny Raul Jimenez's on two occasions. Ruben Neves was also unfortunate not to score following an excellent, flying save from Schmeichel. His distribution was also a huge positive to his display.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10: The 21-year-old is clearly the Foxes' first-choice left-back, and most can see why. Allowing for a few errors, he dealt with the threat of the rapid Adama Traore well. He also produced an excellent goal-line clearance in the opening stages and could have scored late in the game.

Harry Maguire - 7/10: The England defender was given a rapturous reception upon his return to the King Power, and gave an excellent performance as a result. He was consistently confident on the ball but did not neglect his defensive duties. Maguire's understanding of the game and defensive prowess were both major feature's against Wolves.

Jonny Evans - 6/10: Given his Leicester debut by Claude Puel, Evans initially struggled as he was pulled into the channels by Wolves on numerous occasions. The Northern-Irishman also gave the ball away on a few occurrences in the first-half. Having said that, he did grow into the game as time wore on and he finished the match in relative comfort.

Ricardo Pereira - 7/10: Another making his home debut, Pereira was instrumental in Leicester's style of play. The marauding full-back made a few useful runs down the right-flank and but for sloppy finishing, could have notched a few assists. The former Porto man looks quite the coup for Claude Puel.

Midfield

Demarai Gray - 6/10: Starting on the left-wing, Gray did not really get much of an opportunity to show his skill and speed due to Wolves' system. He had a few promising interchanges with Maddison and Chilwell but will want to affect the game more if he is to keep his place in the side.

Nampalys Mendy - 8/10: Eyebrows were certainly raised when the Frenchman was included in the starting line-up. However, the former OGC Nice man was extremely impressive and arguably the hosts' man of the match. His tireless work-rate, reading of the game and use of the ball were all excellent. He will want to kick-on following his lengthy injury problems in the East Midlands.

Wilfred N'didi - 7/10: Leicester's midfield duo performed very well against a the talented pair of Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves. The Nigerian's athleticism allowed him to be effective in both boxes and he got to grips with the latter brilliantly in the second-half. N'didi has surely become one of the most effective defensive midfielders into the Premier League due to his ability to tackle and intercept.

Marc Albrighton - 5/10: Not a bad effort, but not spectacular from the former Aston Villa man. He was always trying and did trouble Wolves' defence on a few occasions. However, Puel will be looking for far more quality, and that was telling following Albrighton's early withdrawal in the second-half.

Attack

James Maddison - 7/10: Making only his second Premier League start, it could have been easy for the former Norwich man to be overawed. He was almost anonymous during the first 20 minutes of the game, but he came alive after that. His goal was an excellent strike despite the deflection. He was demanding the ball all afternoon, with his turn on the ball and incisiveness being particularly effective.

Jamie Vardy - 6/10: The England man could feel unfortunate to have been sent off for his crunching tackle but it did appear to be a red card. His runs in behind the Wolves defence were troubling and he did look a threat on the break. However, he was not as much of an influence as he is usually. He will now be missing for the next three games.

Substitutes

Daniel Amartey - 6/10: The Ghanaian replaced Albrighton not long into the second-half and slotted in at right-back. He was relatively solid after his horror show at Old Trafford last weekend.

Adrien Silva - N/A: The Portuguese came on for Maddison in a more defensive switch late in the game. He put himself about but did not play long enough to earn a rating.

Kelechi Iheanacho - N/A: Another late introduction, the former Manchester City man tried hard in the closing stages. He produced a bustling run but was not able to test Rui Patricio.