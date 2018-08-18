West Ham United 1-2 AFC Bournemouth: Hammers left bottom of the table despite promising display

After their horrendous 4-0 loss against Liverpool last week, West Ham lost 2-1 to Bournemouth at the their first home game of the season at the London Stadium.



The opening goal came in the 31st minute from Marko Arnautovic who converted a penalty won by Chicharito, but the Hammers were left pointless after Bournemouth's five-minute double from Callum Wilson and Steve Cook.

Slow start followed by dominance

Despite very high expectations from the start for the Hammers, it was Bournemouth who's started better, controlling the first 10 minutes of the game and not giving much space for the Manuel Pellegrini's side.

Despite dangerous chances being created from both wings by David Brooks and Ryan Fraser, the Cherries hadn't managed to get a clear shot on goal thanks to solid defending by West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna.



Following the fairly open next 15 minutes, it was Bournemouth who came very close to scoring the opening goal. Łukasz Fabiański just managed to get his hand onto the ball and make the save after Callum Wilson got sent through on goal after some sloppy positioning from the West Ham's defence.



Straight after the chance, it was West Ham who gained the dominance over the game, creating chance after chance. Finally, in the 31rd minute Felipe Anderson managed to find Javier Hernandez inside the box who spun away from Asmir Begovic but got clipped by the trailing leg of Nathan Ake.

At first it seemed as Stuart Attwell wasn't convinced by Chicharito's fall, but after having a word with the linesman, he decided to give the penalty which was comfortably converted away by the 2017/2018 Hammer Of The Year Marko Arnautovic.



Following the goal, it was still West Ham on the front foot with Arnautovic being the main man up front for the Hammers. A huge chance came in the 46th minute after a break following Bournemouth's corner which saw Brooks missing a glancing header, but Begovic just got the hand to Arnautovic's low and powerful shot.

Quick double after the brake leaves West Ham stunned

After the first half it was all looking like the Hammers would take all three points, but Bournemouth were determined and came out firing, Fabianski saving well from Brooks.

As the game went on, West Ham's luck faded away. At the hour mark a moment of brilliance came in from Wilson who's skipped past five players and left the defence wide open before putting the ball between Fabianski's legs to score the long incoming equaliser. And just five minutes later, Lewis Cook has scored a header to put Bournemouth in front following a horrendous defensive display from Ogbonna who firstly fouled Brooks on the wing and then left Cook unmarked in the box.