Clarets manager Dyche unhappy after Watford defeat

Burnley manager Sean Dyche felt aggrieved after overseeing his side’s 3-1 defeat at home to Watford in the Premier League.

Former Claret Andre Gray opened for the away side before James Tarkowski levelled just minutes later inside the opening ten minutes, before Troy Deeney put the Hornets back ahead.

Dyche felt that the visitors Will Hughes should have been sent off following a reckless first half lunge on left back Stephen Ward right in front of the Clarets supremo.

'It should have been a sending off'

And to make things worse, Hughes was the scorer of the Hornets third goal, which Dyche described as “unfortunate”.

Dyche continued to say “It should have been a sending off for a really, really poor challenge right in front of me. I know about those tackles from my day as a defender, but those days are gone.”

“How on earth that is anything other than a red card, but that’s the game so we just have to get on with it.”

​​Watford deserve credit, claims Dyche

Former Watford defender Dyche was full of praise for the way his former club saw out the final stages of the game after Deeney and Hughes’ goals.

Dyche said: “Credit to Watford because they saw the game out well after they got the third, we kept probing and playing but we looked nervy and stopped being as creative.”

The Clarets took control of the first half after Tarkowski had cancelled out Gray’s early neat finish, before a slow start to the second period allowed Deeney and Hughes the opportunity to put the game out of reach.

Dyche was left bemoaning his side's slack start against the Hornets. He said: “It was a quiet start from ourselves and they capitalised on that and for the rest of the half we played well. Then the first five minutes of the second half changed it all.

“At 1-2 I still think we are right in the game, but its the third goal coming so quickly that does it.” Dyche continued.

Dyche finished with saying “I still want more from us when we get into those positions, not just from the strikers but from everyone, to drive and want to score the goal. We got into some great positions and created enough to score more than one goal.”

Next up for the Clarets is a tough away trip to Greece in the Europa League to face Olympiakos in the first leg of their play off round tie.