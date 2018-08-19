Brentford 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Bees comfortably see off Owls

Brentford deservedly came away with a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on a sunny afternoon at Griffin Park on Sunday.

The game was very end to end right from the first whistle but goals from Neal Maupay and Ollie Watkins was enough to see the Bees fly away with maximum points.

Bees controlled the match

Both sides enjoyed spells of early possession but they both struggled to make that final pass count in the attacking third.

The first chance of the game did come to the home side, when Watkins made a jinking run into the Wednesday box only to have shot blocked almost immediately by Sam Hutchinson.

The home side were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute, when Lewis Macleod was pulled down just inside the Wednesday box by Hutchinson. Neal Maupay emphatically dispatched the spot kick into the top left corner of the net to give Brentford the lead.

Brentford were much the better team from that point on, as they controlled a majority of the possession and were creating the better of the chances as the half wore on. Even when the Owls managed to get the ball forward, their final pass was lacking and the Bees back line were easily dealing with what was being thrown at them.

Wednesday's best chance of the half was when a rare lapse in defensive concentration allowed Barry Bannan to slip a great pass through to Marco Matias but Daniel Bentley in the Bees goal was more than a match to the shot.

Brentford did have a chance to double their lead shortly before the break, as winger Sergi Canos found himself with space in the box but his curling effort went just wide of the post.

More of the same

Brentford started the second half like they did the first when Maupay was able to find Canos again in tonnes of space but his shot was eventually held by Cameron Dawson in the Owls goal.

Again, the home side were creating the best chances as Romaine Sawyers wriggled his way into the box but was battled off the ball, only for it to drop to Watkins, who again had his effort blocked.

Wednesday did create a decent chance for themselves when an inviting cross was met on the volley at the back post by Matias but his looping effort landed safely on top of Bentley's net.

Brentford did get a deserved second on the hour mark when Maupay was put through one on one with Dawson, only to roll it into the path of the oncoming Watkins who tapped it home.

Brentford did have chances to make it three with both Canos and Watkins going close but their efforts either drifted well wide or were easily saved by Dawson.

Wednesday struggled again to really create anything and the odd half chance here and there was easily dealt with by the Bees back line. Brentford could quite easily have scored four or five on the day but a lack of clinical finishing at times is what stopped this being a rout.