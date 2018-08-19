Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Preview: Both teams look to build on opening victories

The final game of match-day two in the Premier League sees Crystal Palace take on Liverpool under the floodlights at Selhurst Park on Monday evening.

Both sides come into this game after impressive wins last weekend which has given their fans plenty of optimism ahead of a long hard season in the Premier League.

The Eagles started the season with an impressive win

Roy Hodgson's Eagles started their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory against Fulham at Graven Cottage last weekend.

Goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Wilfried Zaha saw Palace start the season with three points which is huge improvement from last season when they failed to get a single point from their opening seven league games.

Liverpool showed their title credentials on the opening weekend

On the other hand, they will come up against a very impressive Liverpool side on Monday evening, who showed their title credentials with their crushing 4-0 win over West Ham United in their opening game.

Two goals from Sadio Mané and a goal each from Mohammed Salah and Daniel Sturridge saw Jürgen Klopp's side to an easy victory which put all the other sides in the league on notice that Liverpool mean business this season.

Reds came out on top in the same fixture last season

The game at Selhurst Park between the sides last season saw the Reds come from behind to defeat the Eagles 2-1.

Hodgson's men took the lead through an early Luka Milivojević penalty. They held the lead until the 49th minute when Mané scored the equaliser and then six minutes from time Salah netted the winner for Klopp's side to seal the three points from a losing position.

Team News

Crystal Palace

The good news for Palace ahead of the game is that they have no new injury concerns for the game with all the players who picked up knocks last weekend recovering just in time.

It means that the only players missing for Palace is Connor Wickham, Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon due to long-term knee injuries.

Max Meyer could also make his Palace debut after having a good week of training and their is no better place to make your debut than at Selhurst Park if your a Palace player.

Liverpool

On their other hand, Klopp will once again be without Dejan Lovren, who will miss the game due to pelvis issues.

The only other injured player is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who will miss most of the season due to a serious knee injury.

The good news for the Reds ahead of the game, though, is that Joël Matip has recovered from a muscle injury he picked up in pre season and is available for selection once again.

Klopp though is likely to select the same starting lineup that convincingly defeated the Hammers in their opening game.

Predicted lineups

Crystal Palace: (4-4-2) Hennessey; Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt; Milivojević, McArthur, Schlupp, Townsend; Benteke, Zaha.

Liverpool: (4-3-3) Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Djik, Robertson; Keïta, Wijnaldum, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

The referee for the game at Selhurst Park is Michael Oliver with kick-off scheduled for 8PM BST.