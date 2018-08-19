Player ratings as Huddersfield are swept aside by Manchester City

Huddersfield were brushed aside by Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, with the Champions asserting their dominance right from the off with a near perfect display. Pep Guardiola's side romped to a 6-1 win after a hattrick from Sergio Aguero alongside goals from David Silva, Gabriel Jesus and an unfortunate own goal from Terence Kongolo.

Here are the player ratings from the match.

Dismal Terriers downed by Guardiola's genius as Man City set the tone for new campaign

Ben Hamer 4: The goalkeeper was a surprise inclusion in Huddersfield's side for the opening game of the season and so too here where he made a number of high profile errors that'll make Wagner wish he opted for Jonas Lössl. Don't be surprised to see a change in between the sticks for their next match.

Tom Smith 5: Had a tough afternoon dealing with Mendy bombing down the flank alongside Gabriel Jesus. City's left-back was out for a large majority of last season but looks to have added an extra dimension to Guardiola's exhilerating attack. Smith however, was unable to push forward as usual.

Christopher Schindler 6: Stepped in with a tremendous block against Sergio Aguero in the early stages, albeit for nothing in the end.

Terence Kongolo 6: Stepped in with some crucial tackles, particularly on Bernardo Silva after he escaped the grasp of Lowe and Stankovic. Was painfully unlucky to score an own goal but was probably Huddersfield's best defender on a nightmare day.

Chris Lowe 6: Endured a tough afternoon much like Tommy Smith and was therefore unable to push forward with his usual verve. He did make a couple of timely clearances, though.

Philip Billing 6: It was his long throw-in that led to the Terriers consolation goal at the Etihad and although overrun in midfield, he showed glimpses of what he can offer.

Florent Hadergjonaj 5: Did well in front of the Town box but wasn't able to prevent City from tearing through the back four.

Alex Pritchard 6: He was largely bereft of chances in possession but was bright on the odd occassion he was able to get involved. Probably Huddersfield's brightest spark in an attacking sense.

Jon Stankovic 6: Delivered a goal on his return to the squad for the first time in over a year. Although it had no bearing on the outcome of the game, it will do the player a lot of good for the season ahead in which his goals will be crucial to retaining status in the Premier League.

Abdelhamid Sabiri 5: Taken off at half-time after struggling to make an impact going forward. Was asked to play a far more defensive role at the Etihad.

Steve Mounie 5: Was lucky not to score an own goal himself when his sliced clearance bounced off the bar. Struggled in an attacking sense such was the dominance of City's performance but he did play an important role in the goal to his credit.