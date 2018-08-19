Wilfred N'didi secures Leicester future until 2024

Leicester City have secured the future of Wilfred N'didi by tying him down to a new, six-year contract.

The Nigerian midfielder's deal will now run until 2024 following an excellent two-and-a-half years in the East Midlands.

'I've enjoyed every moment'

N'didi, whose prior contract was set to expire in 2022, has earned rave reviews for his performances since his move from Genk in January 2017.

Upon signing his new-deal, the 21-year-old expressed his delight. Talking to LCFC.com, the youngster said: "I’m very happy to sign this contract with Leicester City. I have enjoyed every moment of my time with the Football Club, so I’m thrilled to be here for six more years."

N'didi also highlighted his future ambitions with the club, stating he wanted more success with the Foxes. He said: "Together with my team-mates and our wonderful supporters, I hope we can look forward to many more fantastic moments.”

Embed from Getty Images

Midfield maestro

Since his reported £15million switch from Belgium, N'didi has been a virtual ever-present in the Foxes' line-up under three separate managers. He made his debut only three days later in a 2-1 win against Everton and has made a further another 61 appearances since then.

In that time, he has scored four goals for the club, including stunning strikes against Stoke City and Derby County in his debut campaign. The Nigerian has also appeared in the UEFA Champions League as the Foxes reached the quarter-finals back in 2017.

The combative midfielder has also been named Leicester's young player of the season in the past two seasons. His positive performances earned him a place in Nigeria's World Cup squad in Russia.

He has appeared in every minute of the Foxes current Premier League campaign and performed excellently with Nampalys Mendy in their 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.