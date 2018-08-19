Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town: Citizens stroll to big win over hopeless Terriers

If Manchester City continue like this, they will walk their way to a second-successive title. David Silva mesmerised, Bernardo Silva was excellent and Sergio Aguero struck a hat-trick. Huddersfield may have been poor, but the way the Citizens blitzed them is perhaps impossible to stop.

Pep Guardiola's side dominated from the very first minute, playing the game in Huddersfield's third of the pitch. Gabriel Jesus drove an effort straight at Ben Hamer inside two minutes before Steve Mounie inadvertently struck his own crossbar while attempting to clear a corner.

It was slightly surprising that City required until the 25th minute to find a route past the Terriers. David Wagner's side attempted to press high at an Ederson goal-kick, but the Brazilian simply lofted the ball over the press, leaving Aguero with the easy task of cleverly dinking the ball over the head of the hapless Hamer.

The second followed soon after. Jesus took up a position on the edge of the box and when the ball riccocheted his way, he fired to the right of Hamer, who should possibly have done better having got a strong hand to the strike.

But if Hamer's role in the second goal was debatable, his role in the third was certainly to be scrutinised. Benjamin Mendy, who Huddersfield barely got close to throughout, whipped a cross into the box, Hamer spilled it and there was Aguero reacting first, as is usually the case, to slide the rebound home.

Huddersfield seriously struggled. They barely got near the halfway line on the rare occasions they won possession, let alone enter City's half. But they grabbed a consolation on the strike of half-time when a routine long throw-in was headed on and Jon Stankovic bundled home on his first appearance in 17 months.

The Spaniard Silva was incredible, picking up positions in the right-hand channel and driving at the Huddersfield defence and playing neat one-twos in an attempt to get in behind. And it was he who added the fourth slightly after the break when his sumptious 25-yard free-kick found the top corner, with Hamer scarcely even able to react - seemingly resigned to picking the ball out of his net.

And the former Charlton Athletic stopper would have to turn around and pick up the ball on a further two occasions. Admittedly he could do nothing to stop Aguero's wonderful flicked finish from Mendy's cross, before the goalkeeper did well to stop substitute Leroy Sane's cross - only for the ball to rebound off the unfortunate Terence Kongolo and roll on.

Guardiola's side have arguably been gifted a relatively easy start to their Premier League title defence. But it could make no difference if they continue to be level above any of their other competitors. It may only be week two, but another league title is really theirs to lose.