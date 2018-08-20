Debut Analysis: Montoya and Balogun impress in win over Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion stunned Manchester United again at The Amex by beating them for the second time in a row in the Premier League.

Two of Brighton's new signings were in action one of them started and one of them came on when he was not expected to feature.



Martín Montoya made his first start for the Seagulls replacing injured captain, Bruno.

This meant that Lewis Dunk was given the armband, however he only played 13 minutes before he picked up a foot injury in a challenge on Romelu Lukaku.

This meant that Leon Balogun made his Premier League debut and below is an analysis of how they both got on:

Montoya was impressive

Montoya certainly showed why Brighton spent £6 million bringing him in on deadline day from Valencia.

He possesses a great deal of pace, which he used to go effect to get away from players in tight situations.

The full-back looked calm on the ball and put in a very shrewd performance, even with his fouls as he knew he wasn't gonna get the ball, but knew he needed to break down the attack.

Montoya only overlapped on a couple of occasions, but he did not need to as Anthony Knockaert was flying up and down the wing.

Balogun also stood out

Balogun came on when he was not expecting to even get on the pitch, but he certainly proved he is more than capable of stepping in and doing a great job.

He used his experience well against a more physical presence in Lukaku.

On a number of occasions when the ball was being played into the United forward, he used his pace to get in front of him and win the ball from Lukaku.

He also seemed comfortable in possession and was also very good in the air, making a number of good defensive headers and clearances.