David Wagner laments "too many individual mistakes" in lopsided defeat at Manchester City

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner was left to ponder all of the errors his side made as they were blitzed 6-1 by the defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Terriers now sit bottom of the league with two losses from two games and a minus-eight goal difference with just one goal scored as opposed to the nine that they have conceded so far.

Wagner calls City goals "too easy"

While giving credit to the Citizens, the manager also admitted his squad made it fairly comfortable for the champions.

Speaking after the game, the Terriers boss said: “Manchester City had a lot of opportunities today, but the goals they did score were poor from our perspective; too easy."

Wagner also pointed out that there were "too many individual mistakes". He also revealed he was optimistic before kick-off but was accepting of his team's fate on the day.

"We hoped for more, but today we must accept we were second best," Wagner conceded.

Embed from Getty Images

Manager says players "worked hard" and hopes they learn from defeat

The German revealed he changed the Terriers' formation when he saw Manchester City change their defensive shape.

"When we saw the City starting XI & saw they changed to three at the back, we changed our formation too," said the German.

Despite being soundly beaten, Wagner was pleased with the effort his side put in, stating that the players "worked hard in their roles" as he also hopes they learn from the humbling at the hands of the champions.

"You learn out of every game; win, draw or defeat.”

Embed from Getty Images

Wagner "very pleased" for Stankovic first goal for the club

If there was a lone bright spot for Huddersfield on the day, it was Jon Gorenc Stanković opening his account for the Terriers.

Praising the lone Terriers goalscorer, Wagner said: “I am very pleased for Jon Gorenc Stanković after the year he has had with his knee injury".

The manager heaped more praise on the Slovenian, adding:“He’s a very humble guy who likes to work hard & he’ll continue to do.

"He is still a big talent and he played in an unfamiliar role today”.