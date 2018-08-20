Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius set to join Besiktas on a two-year loan deal

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is set to join Turkish outfit Besiktas on a two-year loan deal that looks certain to put an end to his turbulent Anfield reign.

The German goalkeeper has not played a competitive game for the Reds since his costly errors in the 2018 Champions League Final ultimately helped hand Real Madrid their 13th title in May.

His German manager and compatriot Jürgen Klopp played Karius' calamity down to a concussion suffered in a clash with Galactico captain Sergio Ramos.

However, sadly for Karius, the incidents of the final have had a lasting effect on the 25-year-old goalkeeper who has also endured a terrible pre-season due to further individual mistakes.

Karius pulls the curtain on Liverpool reign

Karius' future looked further doomed when the Reds announced the £65 million signing - a then world-record fee for a goalkeeper - for Brazilian international Alisson Becker from Roma.

The response from Liverpool to replace Karius with a goalkeeper of similar age spoke volume to the German shot-stopper who has opted to rebuild his career in the Turkish league rather than stay in the spotlight at Anfield.

Despite preparing for his exit away from Liverpool, Karius still travelled with his Reds squad in their trip to Selhurst Park where they faced Crystal Palace on Monday night.

It could prove to be Karius' final outing with the Reds as the goalkeeper's loan deal will hand Besiktas the opportunity buy the player at the end of his loan in two years time.

The deal is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours.

His likely exit and move to Süper Lig would see Liverpool's vacant No.2 role filled by 30-year-old Simon Mignolet.

The Belgium international was one of the certainties to depart the club after falling so far down in the pecking order. However, no club has come in for Mignolet meaning it is likely the former Sunderland goalkeeper will remain at Anfield.