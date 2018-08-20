Liverpool's Mohamed Salah shortlisted for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has made the three-man shortlist for UEFA's 2017-18 Men's Player of the Year award.

The Egyptian will join Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric on the shortlist after the trio were chosen by a panel of 80 coaches and 55 journalists.

The award will be presented to the winner during the draw for the Champions League group stage on August 30th.

Salah amongst the World's best

Liverpool's irreplaceable winger has been nothing shy of sensational since he arrived on Merseyside following his £36.9 million move from Roma last summer.

The forward's contribution to the Reds magnificent Champions League run cannot be overstated. Following an astonishing tally of 44 goals last campaign - including 11 in the Champions League - his fire rate was on the magnitude of Liverpool legend Ian Rush with Salah just three shy of his club-record seasonal haul.

Under the guidance of German manager Jürgen Klopp, Salah has taken his game to another planet. His raw pace, tenacious skill and preternatural finishing abilities earnt the Reds a second-successive top-four finish and saw the 26-year-old dominate the English individual awards.

The former Chelsea flop transformed himself back in the Premier League and on his return season in England the forward swooped both the PFA and FWA Footballer of the Year as well as take home the domestic Golden Boot with a record-breaking 32 goals in 36 league appearances surpassing the likes of Luis Suárez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alan Shearer's totals in a season.

His importance to the Reds was so significant that had he not sustained a shoulder injury in the Champions League Final the outcome of the match could tell a completely different story.

Up against two true European juggernauts

It should be said that Salah would certainly represent a deserving victor of the famous accolade but the Egyptian international seizing the award could not come against much tougher opponents.

Portuguese forward Ronaldo is the current holder of the award and will look to claim what he feels is rightfully his having won it three times in the past four seasons.

The 33-year-old superstar has just signed with Serie A champions Juventus and after firing 15 goals in the Champions League in addition to the 27 he scored in La Liga, it's fair to say Ronaldo opposes a strong case as to why he should take home the accolade

Alongside Ronaldo, is his former Galactico teammate Modric who was also part of Real's Champions League winning team last season.

The Croatian international captain embarked on a truly mesmerizing summer for his beloved country in which he led his national side all the way to the World Cup final where they were defeated 4-2 by France.

Modric's heroic individual efforts to claim the country's first World Cup in their history fell agonisingly at the final hurdle, although, his efforts saw him take home the Golden Ball award as the tournaments outstanding player.

Manchester City midfielder and Premier League winner Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea forward Eden Hazard both made the top-10 alongside Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

France's World Cup-winning squad saw three of there members also nominated for the award with Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane completing the shortlist.