Leicester City

Claude Puel praises Mendy following injury comeback

Claude Puel praises Mendy following injury comeback

The Foxes' boss was impressed with the French midfielder's performances in Leicester's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

daniel-orme
Daniel Orme

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has praised midfielder Nampalys Mendy following his impact in the 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

The French midfielder moved to the King Power Stadium during the summer of 2016 for a then club-record fee. He has found opportunities limited in the time since due to a number of injury problems, making only nine starts in all competitions. The former France U21 international spent last season on-loan at former club OGC Nice to build up his fitness.

'He was injured'

Despite that, he has enjoyed a renaissance under Puel, his manager at Nice. He played the full 90 minutes against Wolves on Saturday afternoon, his first league appearances for the Foxes since January 2017 but turned in an impressive showing.

Foxes' boss Puel puts the midfielder's previous problems down to his troublesome injuries. He said: "Papy [Nampalys] came back at the beginning of the season without injury.

"When he played last season, it was not the Papy that I know with me at Nice. He was inured."

Embed from Getty Images

'I'm happy with his work'

Puel, like most supporters, was delighted to see Mendy again reach his best levels in league action.

He said: "He came back with good fitness. He made a strong pre-season friendly games. He continues, he came back after a little injury.

"I'm happy with his work, with N'didi and against this team.

"He was good with the ball, they worked a lot in the midfield, with the ball, without the ball. I'm happy with him."

Against Wolves, it was a surprise to see Mendy included in the starting line-up but he will now surely be in contention to start consecutive league games for only the second time for Leicester City. The Foxes' travel to Southampton this weekend as they look to make it back-to-back victories.

