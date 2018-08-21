Jack Wilshere keen to remain positive despite West Ham's defeat to Bournemouth

Jack Wilshere, on his home debut at the London Stadium, showed a positive performance, controlling the midfield with creativity and good awareness. Many have pointed to the dominant impact he displayed.

Many believe West Ham United were the better team over all, against an organised Eddie Howe Bournemouth outfit. Going ahead through Marko Arnautovic's penalty but once again the defence leaked two goals in the second-half, Wilshere explains, on the Irons’ official site.

“We are a team and we win as a team and we lose as a team,” Wilshere told the club's official outlet.

“I felt we controlled the first half and parts of the second half as well, but you can’t give players that kind of space in this league or you’ll get punished. The second goal was a set piece that we’re not happy about.”

There is no doubt the Irons enjoyed more possession than Bournemouth and created some good chances, as Wilshere admits: “We can take the positives from the game that we kept the ball well at times and, on another day, we’d go in two or three-nil up, but it wasn’t to be.”

The Premier League gives you no-time

Hammers boss, Manuel Pellegrini, explained after the match that he was happy with the showing of his side in the first 45,“I was happy with the first 45 minutes. I thought the team was playing well, we weren’t having too many problems defending and we dominated most parts of the game. But the team lack conviction and belief to go on.”



Manuel Pellegrini fielded four home debutants, Felipe Anderson, Robert Snodgrass, Lukasz Fabianski and Wilshere, who remarks you do need time to gel as a unit with so many new faces at East London but also admitting that they need to pick themselves up manifest their beliefs again, quicker soon than later.

“We have got a lot of new players and we need to gel. At this level in this league, people aren’t given time, so we have to do it quick and all tuck in this week.”

The Englishman went on further, talking about how West ham United now need to bounce back, “We started well and we all wanted to win this week and we felt we were good enough to win. Obviously, the dressing room is devastated because we should have come away with something from the game, but we have to go again.”

Embed from Getty Images

The Irons looking to get a result from next week

Wilshere is looking ahead to next week game against his old club, Arsenal, The Hammers travel to the Emirates Stadium, to face a club which is themselves embedding a new coach and players. After 21 years of Arsene Wenger reign came to an end last season.

“It won’t be easy next weekend,” the ex-gooner concedes, “We’ve had a tough start, but you have to be willing to fight against anyone in this league and win your duels and earn your right to play, and I felt we did that at times.”

Coming to East London on a free-transfer, Wilshere showed his exceptional talent against Bournemouth and displayed his creativity and ability to control the midfield. 17 years at Arsenal, Wilshere’s return next week, West Ham fans will be looking for him to bring his dominate style of play to unhinge Unai Emery new gunners.