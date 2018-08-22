Three Newcastle United U23 players to make a breakthrough into the first team

On a night where Newcastle United under 23's were a class above their North East rivals, a few players stood out.

Every player did themselves justice and showed that the Magpies might eventually have some good young players through their academy.

Paul Dummett was the last player to come through Newcastle's academy and play regularly for the first team and Dummett has only just been accepted as a good enough player recently.

Here's a look at three players in particular who could feature under Rafa Benitez this season.

Daniel Barlaser

The 21-year-old has played for Turkey at under 16 and 17 level but hasn't been capped for his country since 2014, born in Gateshead and has been at the club since 2006.

Daniel Barlaser has been one of the best players in the under 23 squad for a season or two now and this season may be his chance to get into the first team.

The youngster impressed against Sunderland dictating the play, just like Jonjo Shelvey does for the first team and he was able to ping a pass out wide with relative ease.

Jonjo Shelvey's replacement?

The young Turk could make an appearance for the first team in the cup game against Nottingham Forest next week or even if a few squad players pick up injuries he could find himself on the bench.

Barlaser is a calm and composed passer of the ball who has great vision and could come in and give Shelvey some rest time if required later in the season.

Freddie Woodman

The young shot-stopper is seen as one of England's brightest talents coming through their youth sides winning the Golden Glove at last years U20 FIFA World Cup, where he saved a penalty in the final

Freddie Woodman has long been touted as Newcastle's best prospect coming through their academy but has only made one appearance for the first team, which was in the FA Cup last season against Luton.

Woodman should have had at least one full season out on loan by now if not, it should have been this season as he isn't going to gain first team experience and matchday experience in the under 23's every season.

Woodman looked solid against Sunderland only having to make the one save, but he commanded his box well and spoke to his defence all game keeping them well organised.

Sean Longstaff

The most likely to make the step-up to the first team this season is Sean Longstaff, the Geordie impressed in pre-season under Benitez in Ireland.

He impressed so much that his proposed loan move to Portsmouth was cancelled as Benitez wanted to give him a chance to prove himself in pre-season and seems likely to get a chance to play in the cup competitions this season.

Longstaff has benefited massively from this very successful loan spell at Blackpool last season where he registered eight goals in 42 appearances for Blackpool.

Future first team player

The Geordie was the star of the show against Sunderland and looked a class above everyone else as he ran past players with ease and shrugged off most challenges.

The attacking midfielder made great runs arriving late into the box and his final ball and balls into the final third were sublime.

He has a lot of assets to his game with his height, strength, vision and technical ability, and you'd expect to see him feature for the first team this season.