McClaren says his side 'needs help' after Bristol defeat

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren has said his side 'needs help' after a 3-0 defeat at home to Bristol City, and four successive defeats.

“We know we need help, we’ve 10 days left of the window," said McClaren.

"The message to the supporters is that we are working tirelessly behind the scenes to improve the squad. This is a talented squad but it needs help.”



Rangers were equal to City up until the 41st minute when Matty Taylor opened the scoring for the visitors. Former Aston Villa striker Andreas Weimann doubled the lead shortly after the break, and the Robins striker added a third in stoppage time to extend Rangers' winless run to four games.

After the game, McClaren, who has been at the QPR helm for two months, told the club website that 'large parts' of the group are performing very well, but that his side are being punished 'quickly and easily' for their mistakes in matches.

“Football matches are about one end and the other and we aren’t good enough in both at the moment."

After Saturday's 7-1 defeat at West Brom, QPR's heaviest in over 50 years, McClaren and his team adopted a more pressing, direct style of play, but were unable to find a way back into the match.

“I was looking for a reaction after Saturday, I thought they came out brightly and determined. We needed the first goal but that is what has been happening to us, first shot on target and it goes in.

“I couldn’t fault their attitudes but we aren’t getting the rub of the green. We aren’t keeping clean sheets and we aren’t scoring goals so we aren’t winning games."

Next for QPR is another home fixture on Saturday, against the League's new boys Wigan Athletic, where Rangers search for their first points of this season continues.