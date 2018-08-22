Taylor to referee Watford's encounter with Crystal Palace

Anthony Taylor has been selected to referee the game between Watford and Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Hornets will be hoping Taylor’s officiating will allow them to maintain the 100% record they have earned in the first two games of the season.

The Cheshire-born official will be accompanied by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn as the linesmen, with fellow Premier League referee Stuart Attwell taking the role of fourth official.

This will be the 39-year-old’s third game of the season: Taylor officiated Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Fulham at Wembley last weekend, having overseen Liverpool’s 4-0 demolition of West Ham the week before.

Taylor visited Vicarage Road three times last season, producing mixed results for the Hornets — Watford beat Everton 1-0, lost 6-0 to Manchester City and drew 3-3 with Liverpool under Taylor’s judgement. The FIFA listed referee also took charge of Watford’s 5-0 thrashing by the Reds at Anfield.

After two years in the Northern Premier League, Taylor earned a place as a fifth tier referee in 2004 and gradually worked his way up the leagues, eventually becoming a recognised Premier league official in 2010.

The 39-year old has produced just three bookings so far this season, with all of those coming on the opening day. His fouls per tackle ratio — at 0.55 — is below the league average of 0.63. This, coupled with the lack of yellow cards Taylor has given, suggests he will employ a lenient approach towards the physical football we will likely see from both Watford and Crystal Palace on Sunday.