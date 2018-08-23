Marco Silva says Everton’s trip to face AFC Bournemouth will be a ‘tough game’ but his side will travel down to the South Coast, looking to play their style and make it difficult for the hosts.

Eddie Howe’s side currently sit sixth in the Premier League table after winning their opening two games in a convincing manner.

The Blues are yet to beat the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium since they were promoted to the Premier League but after their win over Southampton at home last week, Silva’s side are up for the challenge of snapping that streak.

However, the manager is under no illusions that they are not in for an easy ride.

Speaking ahead of the game in his pre-match press conference, the Blues boss said: “It will be a tough game for sure. (They have a) good squad, good coach and they are doing a good job, a really good job.

“It’s easy to understand and make clear the idea, the style of play as well. Of course, it’s easy when you build something with the same coach for three, four, five, six season - it’s easy to build something and be clear in the idea as well.

“It will be a tough game for sure but we will go there to try to compete and try and take the three points for us.”

Richarlison answering the critics

Despite scoring three times in his opening two games and performing to a high standard for Everton, summer signing Richarlison is still coming under fire for his price tag.

Yet, the man who matters most - his manager - is not surprised at how easily he has taken to his new surroundings.

“It’s not a surprise. Of course, it’s not because he only scores important goals for us. He’s one player who can score in important moments of the match but it’s everything what he can do for us, for the squad - what he can support, what he can help with the ball and without it as well,” said Silva.

“Even if he didn’t score in the last match or the first match, he did well, he worked well and he’s important for me.”

Team News

Morgan Schneiderlin exited last weeks win in the first-half with what looked to be a hamstring injury and will miss the trip to the Vitality.

“(Yerry) Mina, Andre (Gomes) and Schneiderlin are out of the game,” explained the Blues boss.

“In the next week, I can do a new update. Maybe after the break, the international break, they can work with us. Andre is close to that but we’ll see next week on how they are.”

Lucas Digne was a surprise exclusion last week but it was revealed after that the game that he had suffered a minor set back in training.

Silva continued: “Lucas is working with us, he had a small problem but everything is ok now and he’s working hard to take his position. It’s a good fight between him and Leighton (Baines). (Kurt) Zouma was with us on the bench in the last game and Bernard is improving his condition. He’s done well but tomorrow we’ll make a decision.”

“It’s important to me that I have all of them ready and available, then it will be tough for me to take the decision but this is what I want,” added Silva.

“With all together, we’ll be strong.”