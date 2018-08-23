Brice Dja Djedje released by Watford

Brice Dja Djedje, Watford's Ivorian right-back, has had his contract terminated by the club by mutual consent.

Dja Djedje cost Watford £3m when he was bought under the realm of Walter Mazzarri on the 21st July 2016 from Ligue 1 club Marseille.

The Ivory Coast international only made two appearances with the club, both in the FA Cup and both during the 2016-17 season.

Turkish club Ankaragucu have announced the signing of the full-back, with Dja Djedje understood to have joined the Super Lig side on a two-year deal.

A statement on Watford's official website read: "Watford FC confirms that following completion of the appropriate documentation today, it has been agreed to terminate the contract of defender Brice Dja Djédjé by mutual consent."

Limited role at Vicarage Road

Last season, Dja Djedje had a loan spell at Lens Ligue 2 but, at the end of the season, he rejoined the Hornets as the loan deal expired after making 14 appearances in all competitions for the French outfit.

The 27-year-old arrived Vicarage Road in 2016 after making 175 appearances in French football, scoring seven and assisting on 13 occasions. The defender made just two appearances for the club having been unable to displace the likes of Daryl Janmaat in the side.

Brice Dja Djedje made his only start in an FA Cup clash with Millwall in 2017. Source | Getty Images / Ben Stansall.

Dja Djedje started one game for the Hornets in his two years in Hertfordshire. The full-back started the FA Cup fourth round defeat to Millwall in 2017 after making his debut as a substitute in the previous round of the competition.

Ankaragucu - currently eighth in the Super Lig after two games - announced the signing last week via their official Twitter account with the right-back signing a two-year deal with the Turkish side.

100 per cent record for Watford

Watford have started the season with two consecutive victories after beating Brighton and Burnley in their two opening Premier League fixtures.

The Hornets have made their best start to a top-flight season since 1982 under Javi Gracia, who has started a season at Vicarage Road for the first time.

Gracia's side will hope to continue their 100 per cent record at home to Crystal Palace at home on Sunday afternoon.