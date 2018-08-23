Damallsvenskan week 14 review: Rosengård reach double figures against Kalmar

Rosengård cut Piteå’s lead at the top down to one after a thumping win over Kalmar as the league leaders slipped up against Vittsjö as Göteborg moved within one after their own win over Djurgården. Elsewhere Kristianstad got back to winning ways against Växjö, Eskilstuna bested Hammarby and Linköping came out on top of a seven-goal game at home to LB07.

In a relatively open contest, both sides scraped for the opening goal, both teams having started the season well before hitting a rough patch, Växjö unable to buy a win at points, Kristianstad stable but buried under draws. The decisive moment in the balanced fixture coming in second half stoppage time, KDFF’s lone substitute, Tine Schryvers on hand to toe-poke Amanda Edgren’s low cross home.

Off the mark early, Julia Tunturi lifted the ball into the roof of the net after Emma Holmgren had parried Felicia Karlsson’s initial effort, the visitors up with the lead in the third minute. Starting to find their form after a chequered season, Eskilstuna pressed to the front foot in Stockholm, the chance to put the match out of reach not taken by Lisa Dahlkvist as she struck a weak penalty that Holmgren grasped with ease.

Without a cushion but against a side not doing much to trouble Emelie Lundberg, United wrapped up the win five minutes from time when Cajsa Åkerberg perfectly arced a shot over the box from the left, the ball curling over Holmgren before dropping in behind the ‘keeper.

Showing no mercy against a Kalmar side that has consistently looked off the pace and in the wrong league, Rosengård thoroughly stamped their authority on the league strugglers in Malmö. Off the mark six minutes in, Anja Mittag slotted Fiona Brown’s low cross under Tove Enblom five minutes before Glódís Viggósdóttir flicked a header home at a recycled free kick.

Two became three minutes later, Sanne Troelsgaard finding the top corner from 25-yards before Iva Landeka added a fourth ten minutes before the break, the Croat left unmarked by the far post and able to sweep the ball over the line. The break only served to revitalise the hosts, Kalmar crumbling, Landeka’s hat trick completed over five minutes at the start of the second half bookending Troelsgaard’s second. Not to be out-done, Mittag soon had her second, the German knocking the ball in from 17-yards, the hosts eight goals to the good less than an hour in.

Fourteen minutes later Mittag had her hat trick, the striker well placed to slot Landeka’s parried shot home at the far post. Despite a mini-lull there was still time for the hots to hit double-figures, the industrious Brown grabbing the tenth in stoppage time with a floated ball from the left, having had the ball passed straight at her by Enblom.

Springing up the table with a win over leaders Piteå, Vittsjö took a crucial step towards safety. Called into action to prevent an own goal from Emelie Lövgren there was nothing Cajsa Andersson could do to stop Emma Lund on the half hour, the first half substitute rocketing the ball home from outside the box. Not on a song, the visitors pulled themselves level eight minutes from time, Cecilia Edlund’s fine strike from the edge of the box looking enough to see the northern side nab a point.

Though the hosts had different ideas, failing to take their chances throughout the match despite being the side in control, Vittsjö left it late but picked up a second goal in stoppage time, Michelle De Jong coming up trumps once again. The 21-year-oldon the scoresheet for the sixth time this term, her cross-cum-shot allowed to sneak in at the near post.

Still enjoying a topsy-turvy season but with time to make a push for the top, the champions got back on track with a win over strugglers LB07. Kosovare Asllani’s low strike gave the hosts the lead half-way through the first half before Anna Welin pulled the visitors level with a super strike from outside the box nine minutes later. The parity lasted just three minutes before Frida Maanum registered her second of the season, mopping up the scraps as the ball bounced between Asllani and Emma Lind.

Anna Oskarsson’s back-post volley ten minutes after the break was instantly cancelled out by the visitors, Welin clinical from 12-yards. Still with a goal advantage, the hosts regained their cushion ten minutes later when Asllani buried a poor clearance just inside of the near post, the captain involved again ten minutes later. Having been on the front end of a tussle in the LB box, the midfielder was booked for diving before receiving a second yellow for dissent later in the match, bouncing the ball on the turf after another clash in the box. The dismissal following just after Tove Almqvist put the match out of reach, knocking Asllani’s deft cross beyond Lind.

Coming into the match with different fortunes, the hosts having lost their first match in seven against Pitea last time out, Djurgården without a win in five, it was another disappointing day out for the Blue Stripes.

Julia Zigiotti’s close range strike gave Göteborg the lead after the hour, the visitors undone again ten minutes later when Rebecka Blomqvist rose well to power a recycled ball home at a free kick. The match done and dusted five minutes from time when summer signing Karin Lundin grabbed her second in two, arriving in the box to poke Elin Rubensson’s parried effort over the line. The loss keeps DIF in the danger zone, clear of the bottom two on goal difference alone, the win enough to bring KG within one of second placed PIF.