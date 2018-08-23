Toppserien week 15 review: Klepp stretch unbeaten run to seven

There were goals galore in Toppserien last time out with both Kolbotn and Avaldsnes only able to pick up a point a piece at home against Trondheims-Ørn and Grand Bodø after six-goal games as Sandviken got the better of Røa despite the Dynamite Girls hitting their hosts for three.

Klepp and Vålerenga both picked up 1-0 wins away from home over Lyn and Stabæk respectively as LSK took another step closer to the title with a win over Arna-Bjørnar.

Enjoying a renaissance this season, the hosts started the match well with an early goal from free-scoring Karina Sævik, the 22-year-old slipping around the defence before powering the ball into the roof of the net. Needing twenty minutes to find an equaliser, Emilie Bragstad ghosted into the box to launch an inch-perfect pull-back high into Aurora Mikalsen’s net. Smooth interplay between Rakel Engesvik and Svanhild Sand saw the midfielder dash through the box and fire the ball beyond Mikalsen on the stroke of half time.

With her ninth of the season, Sævik pulled the hosts level with a well-placed strike inside of Kristine Nøstmo’s near post before Jessica King retook the lead for Kolbotn. On the pitch for just a minute, the substitute latched onto a clean through ball from Sævik, with space to run into in the box the Englishwoman picked out the far corner. Having only entered the fray three minutes before hand, 16-year old Sara Fornes made her debut one to remember, curling the ball over the box and finding the back of the net from the edge of the area.

Still looking for a cushion of safety, Lyn rode their luck against a determined Klepp side gunning for a European berth. Denied twice in the second half, first by the woodwork then by the offside flag, Tameka Butt finally gave the Tractor Girls the lead five minutes from time, with a stretching shot put just out of Lindsey Harris’s reach.

The win sees Klepp keep pace with LSK as much as they can, still a good eight points behind the champions whilst Lyn still remain four points from safety.

A deft header from Amanda Perez gave the hosts the lead three minutes in before Svava Rós Guðmundsdóttir struck her ninth this season, squaring things up with a superb solo goal. Getting in behind from Nora Gjøen lofted goal kick, Ajara Nchout beat Kirvil Odden to the ball, streaking into the empty box and rolling the ball into the welcoming net ten minutes after Perez’s opener. The Dynamite Girls once again levelled the match, Katrine Jørgensen’s looped header enough for parity before Marije Brummel turned he ball into her own net, giving the visitors the lead at the break.

One of the success stories of the season, Sandviken showed their class in the second half, a close-range effort from Nchout bringing about parity again before Perez volleyed home at the far post at full stretch. The Match put to bed as Nchout completed her hat trick eight minutes from time, the Cameroonian curling the ball around Odden and inside of the upright.

Two teams who’ve failed to get going this season, Vålerenga came out victorious on their trip to the Nadderud. Growing all season, it was the Bohemians who set the pace, coming close and keeping Ingrid Hjelmseth busy before Ingrid Schjelderup’s breakthrough twenty minutes from time. The midfielder running in to connect with Celin Ildhusøy’s floated cross, the ball getting caught between Silje Bjørneboe and Hjelmseth leaving Schjelderup to roll the errant ball over the line, a true “they all count” goal.

Like a run-away train, there was again no stopping LSK as they made it 15 wins from 15 this season, leaving a solid Arna-Bjørnar side out in the cold at the LSK-hallen. Now six goals ahead of her nearest competition, Guro Reiten took another step towards the golden boot when she volleyed Ingrid Moe Wold’s lofted cross beyond Mackenzie Arnold less than fifteen minutes in. From creator to scorer, Wold went alone in first half stoppage time, running into the box with the ball on her toe before unleashing it into the far side of the net leaving little room for a return for AB.

Fresh off of their successful Champion League qualification campaign in Osijek, Avaldsnes continued to labour in the league. Ingeborg Nordheim’s second minute strike gave the visitors the lead before Maruschka Waldus restored parity from the spot five minutes later. In a game of push and pull, Olaug Tvedten deflected Sofie Jensen’s ball passed Chante Sandiford early in the second half to gift Grand the lead. The score only standing for a handful of minutes before, once again, Avaldsnes equalised when Meryll Abrahamsen slipped the ball inside of the far post. Close control from Luana let the Brazilian get into position in the box, bringing the ball under control and lashing it into the right side of Siiri Välimaa’s goal. Grand’s top goalscorer from last season, Anne Birkeland made a late appearance to give the Nordland team a late point with a cheeky chip over Sandiford from 20-yards.