Lennon has finished in the top twelve for Premier League assists on three occasions (photo: Wikimedia)

Burnley Football Club

Aaron Lennon: Rolling back the years with an inspirational p...

Nahki Wells joins QPR on loan

Nahki Wells joins QPR on loan

The striker has been plagued by injuries since joining Burnley in August 2017.

chris-lincoln
Chris Lincoln

Striker Nahki Wells has joined struggling Championship outfit QPR on loan for the season as he bids to resurrect his form and fitness.

Pedigree outside of the Premier League

Wells joined Burnley on transfer deadline day almost a year ago, signing a three-year deal for a fee believed to be in the region of £5 million from Huddersfield Town, just weeks after they secured promotion to the Premier League. The striker stated that he could "go on to create great things" at the Clarets.

Now 28, the diminutive but powerful figure from Bermuda had scored 49 goals in 153 appearances for the Terriers between January 2014 and August 2017, setting defences alight throughout thw Championship.

That impressive return followed an extraordinary breakthrough at Bradford City where he netted 53 times in just 112 matches for the Bantams after moving from Carlisle in June 2011 where he failed to earn a place in their first team.

Embed from Getty Images

Injuries, form and fitness limit Wells to just 10 substitute appearances

However, Wells’ tenure at Turf Moor has been plagued by injuries and a lack of fitness. He made just ten substitute appearances in all competitions last season and was on the losing side in eight out of nine of his Premier League matches.

A hat-trick against Colchester United in November for the Under-23s suggested Wells could be about to find his feet but he struggled to compete against the likes of Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes and Sam Vokes for a starting berth.

Following the signing of Matej Vydra during the summer transfer window and the return to fitness for Jonathan Walters, Wells found himself dropping further down the pecking order and opted to join QPR. However, Steve McClaren’s side have lost all four of their Championship games thus far, including a 7-1 drubbing against West Bromwich Albion last week.

VAVEL Logo

    Burnley Football Club News

    Burnley 4-0 Bournemouth: Clarets cruise to first win of the season

    4 days ago

    Burnley vs Bournemouth Preview: Role reversal for two of England's most talented young managers

    6 days ago

    Analysis: Is it too early to panic after Burnley were torn apart by Wolves?

    10 days ago

    Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Preview: Wolves looking to feast upon Clarets' concerns

    11 days ago

    Replenish, refocus and reassess: A crucial fortnight ahead for the Clarets

    23 days ago

    Sean Dyche insists Burnley will regroup after Manchester United defeat

    24 days ago

    Burnley 0-2 Manchester United: Lukaku double seals three points at Turf Moor

    24 days ago

    Analysis: How Burnley can heap more misery on Mourinho

    a month ago

    Burnley 1-1 Olympiakos: Clarets exit Europa League at hands of Greeks

    a month ago

    Jon Walters returns to struggling Ipswich Town on short-term loan deal

    a month ago

    Burnley vs Olympiacos Preview: Clarets’ European dream hangs in the balance

    a month ago