Nahki Wells joins QPR on loan

Striker Nahki Wells has joined struggling Championship outfit QPR on loan for the season as he bids to resurrect his form and fitness.

Pedigree outside of the Premier League

Wells joined Burnley on transfer deadline day almost a year ago, signing a three-year deal for a fee believed to be in the region of £5 million from Huddersfield Town, just weeks after they secured promotion to the Premier League. The striker stated that he could "go on to create great things" at the Clarets.

Now 28, the diminutive but powerful figure from Bermuda had scored 49 goals in 153 appearances for the Terriers between January 2014 and August 2017, setting defences alight throughout thw Championship.

That impressive return followed an extraordinary breakthrough at Bradford City where he netted 53 times in just 112 matches for the Bantams after moving from Carlisle in June 2011 where he failed to earn a place in their first team.

Injuries, form and fitness limit Wells to just 10 substitute appearances

However, Wells’ tenure at Turf Moor has been plagued by injuries and a lack of fitness. He made just ten substitute appearances in all competitions last season and was on the losing side in eight out of nine of his Premier League matches.

A hat-trick against Colchester United in November for the Under-23s suggested Wells could be about to find his feet but he struggled to compete against the likes of Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes and Sam Vokes for a starting berth.

Following the signing of Matej Vydra during the summer transfer window and the return to fitness for Jonathan Walters, Wells found himself dropping further down the pecking order and opted to join QPR. However, Steve McClaren’s side have lost all four of their Championship games thus far, including a 7-1 drubbing against West Bromwich Albion last week.