Watford's Opposition in Focus: Crystal Palace

After securing back-to-back Premier League victories, Watford will be in search of a third when they welcome Crystal Palace to Vicarage Road on Sunday afternoon.

Similar to the Hornets, the Eagles won their opening league match away at Fulham, but suffered a home defeat on Monday evening against Liverpool.

Despite failing to pick up a single point or even score in their first seven Premier League games last season, Palace still managed to secure an 11th place finish in the league table – three places higher than Watford.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson deserves a lot of credit for the Palace turnaround, and he’ll be looking to inflict a first league defeat on the Golden Boys this weekend.

Zaha is the biggest threat

Although he has failed to score against Watford since their return to the top-flight three years ago, Wilfried Zaha has enjoyed playing against the Hornets in the past.

Zaha has recorded more victories against Watford than any other side, securing eight wins and notching up six assists in the process – the most painful for Hornets fans coming in the 2013 Championship Play-off final, where he won the penalty which Kevin Phillips converted to promote Palace at Watford’s expense.

The Ivory Coast international recently signed a new long-term deal at the Selhurst Park club and he’ll be desperate to prove his worth on Sunday.

Hennessey in form between the sticks

The Hornets have found the back of the net five times in two matches this season, but they’ll need to be at their best to score against a much improved Wayne Hennessey this weekend.

Although the 31-year-old has been the number one choice throughout his Palace career, the goalkeeper’s inconsistency has been a worry over the past couple of seasons.

However, he has started the new campaign in fine form, making a number of top saves on the opening weekend against newly promoted Fulham to register his first clean sheet of the season.

The Wales international will be looking to secure a fourth clean sheet in 11 matches against Watford and if he can replicate his performance at Craven Cottage, strikers Troy Deeney and Andre Gray are set to be frustrated.

Palace edge recent head to head record

The Eagles should have no fear when they visit Vicarage Road this weekend as Palace have the upper hand over Watford in recent encounters.

The Hornets have only secured one victory over Palace in the last nine matches in all competitions, losing five of them – two of those defeats came at Wembley Stadium with the most recent coming in 2016 when Palace won 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-final.

Palace’s record at Vicarage Road is particularly impressive with their last defeat in Hertfordshire coming in February 2009, with Don Cowie and a Jose Fonte own goal securing the victory for the Hornets.

Last time out

The Eagles seem settled on a 4-4-2 formation with Zaha playing just behind target man Christian Benteke.

Hodgson was left furious at the end of the previous match against Liverpool on Monday, after referee Michael Oliver awarded the Reds a controversial penalty on the stroke of half-time which was converted by James Milner.

After the impressive Aaron Wan-Bissaka received a red card for a professional foul on Mohamed Salah, Palace were left exposed at the back with Sadio Mane converting a late second goal on the counter-attack.

Palace won’t be too disheartened by the defeat as they produced a very encouraging display against a team tipped to challenge for the Premier League title.

The starting XI was: Hennessey, Wan-Bissaka, James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt, Andros Townsend, Luka Milivojevic (c), James McArthur, Jeffrey Schlupp, Benteke, Zaha

One to watch

Watford boss Javi Gracia will need to keep a close eye on Palace left-back van Aanholt this weekend.

When the transfer window was open, the defender was heavily linked with a move to Serie A champions Juventus which underlines his quality as a player.

With right-back Wan Bissaka suspended, Palace are likely to switch their attacking focus to the opposing flank and give van Aanholt the chance to test a Watford back-line that has only conceded one goal this season.

The Dutchman enjoyed a record best of five goals in the Premier League last season and he has already provided an assist this campaign in the victory over Fulham.

Predicted XI

Hennessey, Joel Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, van Aanholt, Townsend, Milivojevic (c), McArthur, Schlupp, Benteke, Zaha