Ian Wright heaps praise on Troy Deeney ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Ahead of Watford's clash with Crystal Palace, during an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, former Arsenal and England player Ian Wright heaped praise on long-term Hornets captain and skipper Troy Deeney.

Regarding the Watford legend, Wright said that he hopes people can "appreciate what he does." All the praise that Wright gave Deeney was deserved for the striker, who has been getting a lot of stick in recent months.

Summer Transformation

What Watford fans, and most others, have noticed in Deeney is the transformation that the captain underwent during last Summer. He ended the season looking out-of-shape, and has come back looking excellent.

Ian Wright was quick to praise the striker's change as well, saying: "He's worked so hard this Summer and I'm delighted he's got himself in.

"I think he was having a lot of problems with the last manager and being a real talisman there, he's worked so hard over the summer to get himself fit, to get himself strong."

Under former manager Marco Silva, Deeney started only a small amount of games following the club's purchase of fellow striker Andre Gray. Under current manager Javi Gracia, however, the captain has been playing a lot more.

Whilst last season under Gracia he still was not to his best, this new season Deeney looks strong, and changed - and has already scored and assisted a goal; which Wright also commented on.

"He hadn't scored since March, and already has a goal," added Wright.

"Best in the current climate"

Wright kept on pouring his praise on to Deeney, even going on to say that: "as a number 9 in the current climate, I don't think there are many that are better at doing what he's doing when he's playing."

Deeney has occasionally been linked with an England call-up in the past, and whilst now that seems very unlikely, Wright did suggest that Harry Kane's injury back in 2016 could have opened up a hole for the Number nine to step in.

But, with Wright still posting much support for the Watford captain, there is always a chance that he still thinks he deserves to play for his country one day.

Should Deeney prove consistent this season, there is always a chance.

Consistency is key

One thing that has never appeared in any Watford season in the Premier League for the club as a whole, and players, is consistency. Every one of the club's seasons inside the English top tier have started off great - usually seeing us around 7th at points - then ended up finishing terribly.

The fans have also seen inconsistency from the player's themselves.

Wright also commented on his hope that Deeney can "get into a consistent run of scoring this season."

Every Watford fan has been thinking the same.

To finish off his talk about the Watford legend ahead of their clash against Crystal Palace, the former-Palace striker said: "I just hope he can add more goals to what he's doing so that people can appreciate what he does, because he is a handful."