Frustrated figure of Manuel Pellegrini against Chelsea but happy with a good draw

West Ham United

Manuel Pellegrini frustrated that opportunities where missed...

Pellegrini pleased by improving Hammers despite Arsenal defeat

Pellegrini pleased by improving Hammers despite Arsenal defeat

West Ham still needing time to gel but the Chilean, Pellegrini believes they are moving in the right direction.

heath-thornton
Heath Thornton

When Manuel Pellegrini spoke to the press pre-game, he spoke of not knowing his starting line-up, but when the team sheet came out many believed the balance was right.

Going ahead through Marko Arnautovic, perfect and calmly taken goal, the Hammers looked better than recent weeks. 

Arsenal equalised through Nacho Monreal, a cruel Issa Diop own-goal, then with the Hammers pressing late on to get back on level terms, Danny Welbeck netted the winner, to seal the Chilean boss’ third loss in succession but he remains positive when interviewed by West Ham’s official website after the defeat.

“Arsenal won 3-1, but if you analyse the game we had many opportunities to score a goal before,” Pellegrini said.

“We were very unlucky with the own-goal that put Arsenal on top, and the last goal was in the last minute when we are trying to get back in the game.”

The Hammers moving in the right direction

The East London side started well, looking sharp and showed good energy when attacking and solid in defence, which has become a big talking point. 

Players such as Felipe Anderson, Robert Snodgrass, Arthur Masuaku working well with Michail Antonio improved ten-fold. Pellegrini, was delighted and pleased with his side performance.

“I’m very happy about how we played. The team, in the current way, created a lot of chances” stated the Chilean.

“We played well, with good pace and good movement. I’m sure a victory will come.”

Despite conceding an own-goal, Diop looked solid in defence along Fabian Balbuena and Ryan Fredericks on the right, performing well together against Unai Emery gunners’ attacking side.

The Irons boss continued: “I’m happy with the team. I think the team played well and I think we were a team that defended well. Okay, Arsenal scored three goals at the end, but they didn’t create many chances, so I’m happy that we’ve improved as a team and we’re improving every week.”

A vote of confidence from the Hammers boss who sees and takes the positivity from his sides third defeat, praising the whole team, the way they performed and showed determination across the park.

Many West Ham fans, will feel encouraged and excited how their team have improved dramatically, working hard at Rush Green through the weeks.

Pellegrini concluded by simply adding: “I think, from the game today, fans will see we are on our way.”

 

 

Arnautovic’s long-term setback?

The Austrian goal-scoring ace, who got his second this season, was always looking dangerous and exciting when on the ball, although he was substituted after picking up a knock on his knee, before being replaced by Javier Hernandez.

Pellegrini commented on his setback, stating: “We will see during the week what happened with Marko. He felt a pain in his muscle.” 

Before talking about his other injury concern, adding: “Antonio also has a problem with his ankle, but I hope that they will recover.”

The Irons next travel to League One side AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Many fans will be hoping that Arnautovic and Antonio will be rested for the more important home fixture against a strong Wolverhampton Wanderers side who held the Chileans old side, Manchester City, to a 1-1 draw on Saturday lunchtime.

VAVEL Logo

    West Ham United News

    West Ham United vs Macclesfield Town Preview: Hammers looking to go one step closer to Wembley

    2 days ago

    West Ham United 0-0 Chelsea: First clean sheet for the Hammers as Chelsea's unbeaten run continues

    4 days ago

    West Ham United vs Chelsea Preview: Hammers looking to make it back-to-back wins

    5 days ago

    Manuel Pellegrini: We must be confident against unbeaten Chelsea

    6 days ago

    Declan Rice praises his teams near perfect performance in 3-1 win against Everton.

    6 days ago

    Manuel Pellegrini delighted with Hammers efforts following first victory of the season

    8 days ago

    Lucas Perez: I never refused to warm up

    8 days ago

    Everton 1-3 West Ham United: Player ratings as the Hammers get their first points

    9 days ago

    Everton 1-3 West Ham United: Yarmolenko brace helps Hammers to first points of the season

    11 days ago

    Opinion: Why West Ham United should back rather than sack Manuel Pellegrini

    21 days ago

    West Ham United 0-1 Wolverhapton Wanderers: What went wrong for the Hammers?

    24 days ago